NFL fantasy football stats & trends for Week 16: Big weeks ahead for Patrick Mahomes, James Cook?

Mahomes shifts his play style to fit the strengths of his team. Right now, those strengths do not begin on the outside. With Mahomes' most-trusted weapons typically aligning inside, the two-time MVP has fallen to last in air yards per attempt. This has drastically hurt Mahomes’ fantasy ceiling but has increased the floor of other Chiefs players, such as Rashee Rice and the team's multitude of running backs. The Chiefs have had the most success this year working the ball inside and underneath, and then allowing their skill players to do the rest. As a result, Kansas City paces the league in yards after catch -- by more than 200 yards -- which is not ideal for a Vegas defense that ranks 31st in yards after catch per reception.





Kansas City’s passing game lined up perfectly versus the Raiders in Week 12, resulting in Mahomes’ only game of 20-plus points since the midway mark of the fantasy season. Don't be surprised if we see a repeat performance on Christmas.