NFL fantasy football stats & trends for Week 15: Rookie wideouts on breakout pace

Breece Hall may be listed as a running back on the depth chart, but in fantasy, he might as well be a wide receiver, at least lately. Through the first seven games, just 31 percent of his fantasy points came through the air. But over the second half of the season, receiving has accounted for more than 80 percent of his fantasy production, forcing his managers to think outside the box when deciding their starts and sits. Incredibly, Hall is not on the list of 122 players with a goal-line carry this season (yes, you read that correctly), but he does have three straight games with eight or more targets. I don’t expect major changes to those trends in the fantasy playoffs, with matchup No. 1 coming against the Dolphins. Heading into Week 15, Miami was in the middle of the pack in rushing-generated fantasy points allowed to RBs but was ninth-toughest against the position in points allowed on receptions. Hall is going to be a risky start in the quarterfinals.