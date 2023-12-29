NFL fantasy football stats & trends for Week 17: Stars to make or break your championship run

Running backs on winning teams tend to provide more fantasy production than those on struggling squads. Obvious, I know. But in some extreme cases, like Etienne's, a quality player's value can absolutely plummet because of his team's overall performance. In Jaguars losses this season, Etienne averages just 11.6 fantasy points on 14.9 touches per game. Compared with other backs in the same context (i.e., when their team wins or loses), Etienne is the RB22 in points per game when the Jags lose, but the RB5 when they prevail. In the Jaguars' eight victories, they have given their star playmaker a whopping 22.8 touches per game. But during their current four-game skid ... far fewer (14.0, 33rd among RBs in that span). It's worth noting that all seven of the Jags' losses this season have come against teams that are currently above .500 on the season. And the Panthers, at 2-13, are far from achieving a level record. So if Jacksonville can return to its winning ways, and thus get Etienne the touches he needs, his chance of another ceiling game will improve just when it matters most: Championship Week.