NFL fantasy football stats & trends for Week 9: Rookie RB renaissance?

Olave has been a buy-low candidate for six weeks in a row, which should mean he isn’t a buy-low candidate anymore. After leading the NFL in unrealized air yards last season (actual receiving yards subtracted from targeted air yards), we expected improvement with better quarterback play coming into New Orleans (looking at you, Derek Carr). Eight weeks into 2023, Olave ranks last in unrealized air yards again with 542 unrealized air yards -- which would already be seventh-most through the entirety of the 2022 season. Unsurprisingly, he ranks last in fantasy points over expected among receivers this season, per Next Gen Stats. Based purely on opportunity and the laws of positive regression, there should be improvement on the horizon, even if Olave doesn’t become the top-10 receiver we hoped for on draft day. Carr has nine more deep pass attempts than any other quarterback in the NFL. If we simply give Olave his fantasy points per target from 2022 (which was already disappointingly inefficient), he would be averaging 16.1 fantasy points per game, good for WR14 on the season. We’re not asking for the world here, just slightly more than what he's doing now.