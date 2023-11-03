Dolphins-Chiefs fantasy preview: Who to start, avoid in Week 9 game in Frankfurt, Germany

Hear me out. Tua has posted three performances with fewer than 16 fantasy points this season. All three came in tough environments on the road (at New England, Buffalo and Philadelphia). Since blasting the hapless Chargers at SoFi in Week 1, Tua is averaging 12.2 fantasy PPG away from home. Now, this isn’t a true “road game,” in the sense that he’s not playing in his opponent’s stadium. But he will be traveling roughly 8,000 kilometers to get there (again, shoutout metric system) and I’d be willing to bet the German crowd will be more red than aqua on Sunday. The Bills and Eagles games also had projected totals of 50-plus points and Tua dropped a dud in both. To top it all off, the Chiefs are allowing the second-fewest schedule-adjusted fantasy points per game to quarterbacks. I’d give some serious thought to streaming guys like ﻿Dak Prescott﻿, ﻿Sam Howell﻿ or (gulp) ﻿Derek Carr﻿.