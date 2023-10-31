2023 fantasy football flex rankings: Top 150 RB/WR/TE options in Week 9

Pondering some tough flex choices for your fantasy lineup? Adam Rank sorts through the running backs, receivers and tight ends to present his top 150 flex options each week for the 2023 fantasy football season, with some useful nuggets of analysis sprinkled in. The ranking is based on a 1.0 PPR scoring format.
NOTE: In a typical week, this ranking will be posted on Tuesday. Injury designations will be added, adjusted or removed as teams' official injury reports are made available. The following three designations will be reflected:
- (Q) -- Player is listed as questionable on their team's official injury report.
- (D) -- Player is listed as doubtful on their team's official injury report.
- (OUT) -- Player has been ruled out on their team's official injury report.
TEAMS ON BYE:
- 49ers
- Broncos
- Jaguars
- Lions
JUMP TO:
FLEX RANKINGS: 1-50
|Rank
|Position Rank
|Week 9 Opponent
|1. Jonathan Taylor
|RB1
|at Panthers
|2. Alvin Kamara
|RB2
|vs. Bears
|3. Cooper Kupp
|WR1
|at Packers
|4. Davante Adams
|WR2
|vs. Giants
|5. Breece Hall
|RB3
|vs. Chargers
|6. Ja'Marr Chase
|WR3
|vs. Bills
|7. Tyreek Hill
|WR4
|vs. Chiefs (Frankfurt)
|8. A.J. Brown
|WR5
|vs. Cowboys
|9. Stefon Diggs
|WR6
|at Bengals
|10. Travis Kelce
|TE1
|vs. Dolphins (Frankfurt)
|11. Saquon Barkley
|RB4
|at Raiders
|12. Puka Nacua
|WR7
|at Packers
|13. Keenan Allen
|WR8
|at Jets
|14. Austin Ekeler
|RB5
|at Jets
|15. Tony Pollard
|RB6
|at Eagles
|16. CeeDee Lamb
|WR9
|at Eagles
|17. Adam Thielen
|WR10
|vs. Colts
|18. Mike Evans
|WR11
|at Texans
|19. Isiah Pacheco
|RB7
|vs. Dolphins (Frankfurt)
|20. D'Andre Swift
|RB8
|vs. Cowboys
|21. Raheem Mostert
|RB9
|vs. Chiefs (Frankfurt)
|22. Kenneth Walker III
|RB10
|at Ravens
|23. Garrett Wilson
|WR12
|vs. Chargers
|24. Jaylen Waddle
|WR13
|vs. Chiefs (Frankfurt)
|25. Josh Jacobs
|RB11
|vs. Giants
|26. Chris Olave
|WR14
|vs. Bears
|27. Joe Mixon
|RB12
|vs. Bills
|28. DJ Moore
|WR15
|at Saints
|29. Zay Flowers
|WR16
|vs. Seahawks
|30. Jakobi Meyers
|WR17
|vs. Giants
|31. Bijan Robinson
|RB13
|vs. Vikings
|32. Mark Andrews
|TE2
|vs. Seahawks
|33. Nico Collins
|WR18
|vs. Buccaneers
|34. DeVonta Smith
|WR19
|vs. Cowboys
|35. Michael Pittman Jr.
|WR20
|at Panthers
|36. Terry McLaurin
|WR21
|at Patriots
|37. George Pickens
|WR22
|vs. Titans
|38. Derrick Henry
|RB14
|at Steelers
|39. Gus Edwards
|RB15
|vs. Seahawks
|40. DK Metcalf
|WR23
|at Ravens
|41. Drake London
|WR24
|vs. Vikings
|42. Amari Cooper
|WR25
|vs. Cardinals
|43. Josh Downs
|WR26
|at Panthers
|44. Rashid Shaheed
|WR27
|vs. Bears
|45. Kareem Hunt
|RB16
|vs. Cardinals
|46. DeAndre Hopkins
|WR28
|at Steelers
|47. Diontae Johnson
|WR29
|vs. Titans
|48. Tyler Lockett
|WR30
|at Ravens
|49. Rachaad White
|RB17
|at Texans
|50. Jordan Addison
|WR31
|at Falcons
- Jonathan Taylor is back, right? He led the Colts with a season-high 95 yards rushing on Sunday, but he had only one carry for one yard in the second half. Coach Shane Steichen suggested his usage had to do with game flow. But I'm trying to comprehend a situation that would keep the ball out of the hands of your best offensive player for almost an entire half. For now, I will take Steichen's word for it, assume everything is fine and put Taylor at the top of my rankings because he has a great matchup against the Carolina Panthers in Week 9.
- Travis Etienne had a big day against the Steelers, becoming the first Jaguars player with 70+ rushing yards and 70+ receiving yards in a game since Maurice Jones-Drew accomplished the feat in 2011. Now Etienne gets to enjoy a bye week. He's scored at least 22 fantasy points in four consecutive contests. What a stud.
- Can you imagine if your starting running backs were Etienne and Alvin Kamara? Put down your hand, I can't see you. Kamara had a pair of touchdowns versus the Colts and he has a great matchup this week against the Bears.
- A.J. Brown is amazing. I remember proclaiming back in 2021, his final season in Tennessee, that he was going to be the new WR1. I was ahead of the curve. Kind of like the way the Pixies were ahead of their time. Brown had 33 fantasy points on Sunday and he's had 125+ receiving yards in an NFL-record six consecutive games.
- Travis Kelce was solid in the Chiefs' loss on Sunday. I mean, getting 11.8 fantasy points is not bad for a tight end. But it's Kelce. We demand more. My conjecture is he gets going again versus the Dolphins.
- Austin Ekeler had a bounce-back game against Chicago. The Bears are no stranger to being the get-right team for the competition. The thing that jumped out to me was Ekeler had eight targets, which he turned into seven receptions for 94 yards.
- CeeDee Lamb was unbelievable against the Rams on Sunday. Is he going to score 40+ fantasy points every week? I mean, I'm not expecting that in Mike McCarthy's offense. But I loved the way Dallas used him all over the field. The Cowboys will next face the Eagles, who might be the best team in the NFC. But Philadelphia has allowed a lot of production to receivers. Just ask Jahan Dotson.
- Gus Edwards is the guy to have in the Ravens' offense, as I mentioned last week. He has four rushing touchdowns in the past two games. Of course, three of them were in the last game. But you feel me.
- Rashid Shaheed scored 24.3 points against the Colts on Sunday, but he had just three targets in the game, which makes him a volatile fantasy receiver.
- DeAndre Hopkins benefitted from Will Levis being a superstar in his first career start. Did that remind anybody else of when Justin Herbert had a monster debut against the Chiefs? Hopkins tied a career high with three touchdown receptions in the game. Which was amazing. But remember (or just realize) he had six targets he turned into four receptions. Is there going to be enough volume against the Steelers on Thursday night?
- Jordan Addison had seven receptions on eight targets for 82 yards and a touchdown against the Packers. He was becoming a must-start guy every week. But I'll be cautious with him following Kirk Cousins' season-ending injury. Addison is downgraded a bit this week.
- By the way, how great is Jahmyr Gibbs? He could come back down to earth when David Montgomery returns from injury. But I told people it was going to pay off if you were patient with Gibbs. You'll have to wait until Week 10 to see him in action again, with the Lions on a bye after their Monday night win.
FLEX RANKINGS: 51-100
|Player
|Position Rank
|Week 9 Opponent
|51. T.J. Hockenson
|TE3
|at Falcons
|52. James Cook
|RB18
|at Bengals
|53. Tee Higgins
|WR32
|vs. Bills
|54. Zack Moss
|RB19
|at Panthers
|55. Chris Godwin
|WR33
|at Texans
|56. Darrell Henderson
|RB20
|at Packers
|57. Jerome Ford
|RB21
|vs. Cardinals
|58. Aaron Jones
|RB22
|vs. Rams
|59. Rhamondre Stevenson
|RB23
|vs. Commanders
|60. Rashee Rice
|WR34
|vs. Dolphins (Frankfurt)
|61. Alexander Mattison
|RB24
|at Falcons
|62. Brandin Cooks
|WR35
|at Eagles
|63. Michael Thomas
|WR36
|vs. Bears
|64. Jake Ferguson
|TE4
|at Eagles
|65. Marquise Brown
|WR37
|at Browns
|66. Tank Dell
|WR38
|vs. Buccaneers
|67. Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR39
|at Ravens
|68. Christian Watson
|WR40
|vs. Rams
|69. Josh Palmer
|WR41
|at Jets
|70. Gabe Davis
|WR42
|at Bengals
|71. Dameon Pierce
|RB25
|vs. Buccaneers
|72. Darren Waller
|TE5
|at Raiders
|73. Tyler Boyd
|WR43
|vs. Bills
|74. Romeo Doubs
|WR44
|vs. Rams
|75. Jahan Dotson
|WR45
|at Patriots
|76. Dallas Goedert
|TE6
|vs. Cowboys
|77. D'Onta Foreman
|RB26
|at Saints
|78. Chuba Hubbard
|RB27
|vs. Colts
|79. Dalton Schultz
|TE7
|vs. Buccaneers
|80. Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR46
|at Raiders
|81. Najee Harris
|RB28
|vs. Titans
|82. Emari Demercado
|RB29
|at Browns
|83. Dalton Kincaid
|TE8
|at Bengals
|84. K.J. Osborn
|WR47
|at Falcons
|85. Miles Sanders
|RB30
|vs. Colts
|86. Jaylen Warren
|RB31
|vs. Titans
|87. Kyle Pitts
|TE9
|vs. Vikings
|88. Logan Thomas
|TE10
|at Patriots
|89. Devin Singletary
|RB32
|vs. Buccaneers
|90. Elijah Moore
|WR48
|vs. Cardinals
|91. Michael Gallup
|WR49
|at Eagles
|92. Brian Robinson Jr.
|RB33
|at Patriots
|93. Roschon Johnson
|RB34
|at Saints
|94. Jayden Reed
|WR50
|vs. Rams
|95. Trey McBride
|TE11
|at Browns
|96. Rondale Moore
|WR51
|at Browns
|97. Taysom Hill
|TE12
|vs. Bears
|98. Jonnu Smith
|TE13
|vs. Vikings
|99. Cam Akers
|RB35
|at Falcons
|100. Odell Beckham Jr.
|WR52
|vs. Seahawks
- Tee Higgins had five receptions for 69 yards on Sunday. That's not a bad game versus the 49ers' defense. I like him this week against the Bills.
- As for the Rams' running back situation, Darrell Henderson was fine last week (RB19). Royce Freeman was the RB23. I like both players against the Packers this week. Maybe I'll pick up Freeman and start him over Dameon Pierce. Maybe. You see the rankings. I'm not there yet.
- I'm bummed Pierce didn't do more in what looked like a favorable matchup against the Panthers. He had 4.6 fantasy points. He did have a touchdown run reversed after a replay review, but it would not have been a great day for him even if the original call was upheld. You can't start him. He's almost cuttable at this point. Oh, wait. Javonte Williams is on a bye. I do have to start Pierce. Dang it.
- I'm not sure if I'm ready to jump all the way back in with Jahan Dotson. But he had 10 targets for eight receptions, 108 yards and a touchdown against the Eagles, which means I might pick him up off the waiver wire again.
- Trey McBride was our guy last week. He was on the Hype Train. He set career highs against the Ravens with 14 targets, 10 receptions, 95 yards and a touchdown. But remember, it's Joshua Dobbs who loves his tight ends. It could be a different story with Clayton Tune or Kyler Murray starting. Maybe McBride is a sell-high candidate. But I will tell you that there aren't a lot of great tight ends out there.
FLEX RANKINGS: 101-150
|Player
|Position Rank
|Week 9 Opponent
|101. Tyler Allgeier
|RB36
|vs. Vikings
|102. AJ Dillon
|RB37
|vs. Rams
|103. DJ Chark
|WR53
|vs. Colts
|104. Royce Freeman
|RB38
|at Packers
|105. Allen Lazard
|WR54
|vs. Chargers
|106. Jonathan Mingo
|WR55
|vs. Colts
|107. Tutu Atwell
|WR56
|at Packers
|108. Tyjae Spears
|RB39
|at Steelers
|109. Jalin Hyatt
|WR57
|at Raiders
|110. Cole Kmet
|TE14
|at Saints
|111. Zach Charbonnet
|RB40
|at Ravens
|112. David Njoku
|TE15
|vs. Cardinals
|113. Luke Musgrave
|TE16
|vs. Rams
|114. Michael Wilson
|WR58
|at Browns
|115. Demario Douglas
|WR59
|vs. Commanders
|116. Ezekiel Elliott
|RB41
|vs. Commanders
|117. Latavius Murray
|RB42
|at Bengals
|118. Darius Slayton
|WR60
|at Raiders
|119. Justice Hill
|RB43
|vs. Seahawks
|120. Darnell Mooney
|WR61
|at Saints
|121. Jeff Wilson Jr.
|RB44
|vs. Chiefs (Frankfurt)
|122. Chase Edmonds
|RB45
|at Texans
|123. Tyler Higbee
|TE17
|at Packers
|124. Treylon Burks
|WR62
|at Steelers
|125. Jamaal Williams
|RB46
|vs. Bears
|126. Curtis Samuel
|WR63
|at Patriots
|127. Cade Otton
|TE18
|at Texans
|128. Michael Mayer
|TE19
|vs. Giants
|129. Antonio Gibson
|RB47
|at Patriots
|130. Dalvin Cook
|RB48
|vs. Chargers
|131. Hunter Henry
|TE20
|vs. Commanders
|132. Rashod Bateman
|WR64
|vs. Seahawks
|133. Quentin Johnston
|WR65
|at Jets
|134. Tyler Conklin
|TE21
|vs. Chargers
|135. Chigoziem Okonkwo
|TE22
|at Steelers
|136. Kenneth Gainwell
|RB49
|vs. Cowboys
|137. Nelson Agholor
|WR66
|vs. Seahawks
|138. Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|WR67
|vs. Dolphins (Frankfurt)
|139. Trey Palmer
|WR68
|at Texans
|140. Jerick McKinnon
|RB50
|vs. Dolphins (Frankfurt)
|141. Joshua Kelley
|RB51
|at Jets
|142. Braxton Berrios
|WR69
|vs. Chiefs (Frankfurt)
|143. Tyler Scott
|WR70
|at Saints
|144. Khalil Shakir
|WR71
|at Bengals
|145. Noah Fant
|TE23
|at Ravens
|146. Donald Parham
|TE24
|at Jets
|147. Alec Pierce
|WR72
|at Panthers
|148. Justin Watson
|WR73
|vs. Dolphins (Frankfurt)
|149. Jake Bobo
|WR74
|at Ravens
|150. JuJu Smith-Schuster
|WR75
|vs. Commanders