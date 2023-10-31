Rank's Flex 150

2023 fantasy football flex rankings: Top 150 RB/WR/TE options in Week 9

Published: Oct 31, 2023 at 02:11 PM
Adam Rank

NFL.com Writer

Pondering some tough flex choices for your fantasy lineup? Adam Rank sorts through the running backs, receivers and tight ends to present his top 150 flex options each week for the 2023 fantasy football season, with some useful nuggets of analysis sprinkled in. The ranking is based on a 1.0 PPR scoring format.

NOTE: In a typical week, this ranking will be posted on Tuesday. Injury designations will be added, adjusted or removed as teams' official injury reports are made available. The following three designations will be reflected:

  • (Q) -- Player is listed as questionable on their team's official injury report.
  • (D) -- Player is listed as doubtful on their team's official injury report.
  • (OUT) -- Player has been ruled out on their team's official injury report.

TEAMS ON BYE:

  • 49ers
  • Broncos
  • Jaguars
  • Lions

FLEX RANKINGS: 1-50

Rank Position Rank Week 9 Opponent
1. Jonathan Taylor RB1 at Panthers
2. Alvin Kamara RB2 vs. Bears
3. Cooper Kupp WR1 at Packers
4. Davante Adams WR2 vs. Giants
5. Breece Hall RB3 vs. Chargers
6. Ja'Marr Chase WR3 vs. Bills
7. Tyreek Hill WR4 vs. Chiefs (Frankfurt)
8. A.J. Brown WR5 vs. Cowboys
9. Stefon Diggs WR6 at Bengals
10. Travis Kelce TE1 vs. Dolphins (Frankfurt)
11. Saquon Barkley RB4 at Raiders
12. Puka Nacua WR7 at Packers
13. Keenan Allen WR8 at Jets
14. Austin Ekeler RB5 at Jets
15. Tony Pollard RB6 at Eagles
16. CeeDee Lamb WR9 at Eagles
17. Adam Thielen WR10 vs. Colts
18. Mike Evans WR11 at Texans
19. Isiah Pacheco RB7 vs. Dolphins (Frankfurt)
20. D'Andre Swift RB8 vs. Cowboys
21. Raheem Mostert RB9 vs. Chiefs (Frankfurt)
22. Kenneth Walker III RB10 at Ravens
23. Garrett Wilson WR12 vs. Chargers
24. Jaylen Waddle WR13 vs. Chiefs (Frankfurt)
25. Josh Jacobs RB11 vs. Giants
26. Chris Olave WR14 vs. Bears
27. Joe Mixon RB12 vs. Bills
28. DJ Moore WR15 at Saints
29. Zay Flowers WR16 vs. Seahawks
30. Jakobi Meyers WR17 vs. Giants
31. Bijan Robinson RB13 vs. Vikings
32. Mark Andrews TE2 vs. Seahawks
33. Nico Collins WR18 vs. Buccaneers
34. DeVonta Smith WR19 vs. Cowboys
35. Michael Pittman Jr. WR20 at Panthers
36. Terry McLaurin WR21 at Patriots
37. George Pickens WR22 vs. Titans
38. Derrick Henry RB14 at Steelers
39. Gus Edwards RB15 vs. Seahawks
40. DK Metcalf WR23 at Ravens
41. Drake London WR24 vs. Vikings
42. Amari Cooper WR25 vs. Cardinals
43. Josh Downs WR26 at Panthers
44. Rashid Shaheed WR27 vs. Bears
45. Kareem Hunt RB16 vs. Cardinals
46. DeAndre Hopkins WR28 at Steelers
47. Diontae Johnson WR29 vs. Titans
48. Tyler Lockett WR30 at Ravens
49. Rachaad White RB17 at Texans
50. Jordan Addison WR31 at Falcons
  • Jonathan Taylor is back, right? He led the Colts with a season-high 95 yards rushing on Sunday, but he had only one carry for one yard in the second half. Coach Shane Steichen suggested his usage had to do with game flow. But I'm trying to comprehend a situation that would keep the ball out of the hands of your best offensive player for almost an entire half. For now, I will take Steichen's word for it, assume everything is fine and put Taylor at the top of my rankings because he has a great matchup against the Carolina Panthers in Week 9.
  • Travis Etienne had a big day against the Steelers, becoming the first Jaguars player with 70+ rushing yards and 70+ receiving yards in a game since Maurice Jones-Drew accomplished the feat in 2011. Now Etienne gets to enjoy a bye week. He's scored at least 22 fantasy points in four consecutive contests. What a stud. 
  • Can you imagine if your starting running backs were Etienne and Alvin Kamara? Put down your hand, I can't see you. Kamara had a pair of touchdowns versus the Colts and he has a great matchup this week against the Bears.
  • A.J. Brown is amazing. I remember proclaiming back in 2021, his final season in Tennessee, that he was going to be the new WR1. I was ahead of the curve. Kind of like the way the Pixies were ahead of their time. Brown had 33 fantasy points on Sunday and he's had 125+ receiving yards in an NFL-record six consecutive games.
  • Travis Kelce was solid in the Chiefs' loss on Sunday. I mean, getting 11.8 fantasy points is not bad for a tight end. But it's Kelce. We demand more. My conjecture is he gets going again versus the Dolphins
  • Austin Ekeler had a bounce-back game against Chicago. The Bears are no stranger to being the get-right team for the competition. The thing that jumped out to me was Ekeler had eight targets, which he turned into seven receptions for 94 yards. 
  • CeeDee Lamb was unbelievable against the Rams on Sunday. Is he going to score 40+ fantasy points every week? I mean, I'm not expecting that in Mike McCarthy's offense. But I loved the way Dallas used him all over the field. The Cowboys will next face the Eagles, who might be the best team in the NFC. But Philadelphia has allowed a lot of production to receivers. Just ask Jahan Dotson.
  • Gus Edwards is the guy to have in the Ravens' offense, as I mentioned last week. He has four rushing touchdowns in the past two games. Of course, three of them were in the last game. But you feel me. 
  • Rashid Shaheed scored 24.3 points against the Colts on Sunday, but he had just three targets in the game, which makes him a volatile fantasy receiver.
  • DeAndre Hopkins benefitted from Will Levis being a superstar in his first career start. Did that remind anybody else of when Justin Herbert had a monster debut against the Chiefs? Hopkins tied a career high with three touchdown receptions in the game. Which was amazing. But remember (or just realize) he had six targets he turned into four receptions. Is there going to be enough volume against the Steelers on Thursday night? 
  • Jordan Addison had seven receptions on eight targets for 82 yards and a touchdown against the Packers. He was becoming a must-start guy every week. But I'll be cautious with him following Kirk Cousins' season-ending injury. Addison is downgraded a bit this week.
  • By the way, how great is Jahmyr Gibbs? He could come back down to earth when David Montgomery returns from injury. But I told people it was going to pay off if you were patient with Gibbs. You'll have to wait until Week 10 to see him in action again, with the Lions on a bye after their Monday night win.

FLEX RANKINGS: 51-100

Player Position Rank Week 9 Opponent
51. T.J. Hockenson TE3 at Falcons
52. James Cook RB18 at Bengals
53. Tee Higgins WR32 vs. Bills
54. Zack Moss RB19 at Panthers
55. Chris Godwin WR33 at Texans
56. Darrell Henderson RB20 at Packers
57. Jerome Ford RB21 vs. Cardinals
58. Aaron Jones RB22 vs. Rams
59. Rhamondre Stevenson RB23 vs. Commanders
60. Rashee Rice WR34 vs. Dolphins (Frankfurt)
61. Alexander Mattison RB24 at Falcons
62. Brandin Cooks WR35 at Eagles
63. Michael Thomas WR36 vs. Bears
64. Jake Ferguson TE4 at Eagles
65. Marquise Brown WR37 at Browns
66. Tank Dell WR38 vs. Buccaneers
67. Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR39 at Ravens
68. Christian Watson WR40 vs. Rams
69. Josh Palmer WR41 at Jets
70. Gabe Davis WR42 at Bengals
71. Dameon Pierce RB25 vs. Buccaneers
72. Darren Waller TE5 at Raiders
73. Tyler Boyd WR43 vs. Bills
74. Romeo Doubs WR44 vs. Rams
75. Jahan Dotson WR45 at Patriots
76. Dallas Goedert TE6 vs. Cowboys
77. D'Onta Foreman RB26 at Saints
78. Chuba Hubbard RB27 vs. Colts
79. Dalton Schultz TE7 vs. Buccaneers
80. Wan'Dale Robinson WR46 at Raiders
81. Najee Harris RB28 vs. Titans
82. Emari Demercado RB29 at Browns
83. Dalton Kincaid TE8 at Bengals
84. K.J. Osborn WR47 at Falcons
85. Miles Sanders RB30 vs. Colts
86. Jaylen Warren RB31 vs. Titans
87. Kyle Pitts TE9 vs. Vikings
88. Logan Thomas TE10 at Patriots
89. Devin Singletary RB32 vs. Buccaneers
90. Elijah Moore WR48 vs. Cardinals
91. Michael Gallup WR49 at Eagles
92. Brian Robinson Jr. RB33 at Patriots
93. Roschon Johnson RB34 at Saints
94. Jayden Reed WR50 vs. Rams
95. Trey McBride TE11 at Browns
96. Rondale Moore WR51 at Browns
97. Taysom Hill TE12 vs. Bears
98. Jonnu Smith TE13 vs. Vikings
99. Cam Akers RB35 at Falcons
100. Odell Beckham Jr. WR52 vs. Seahawks
  • Tee Higgins had five receptions for 69 yards on Sunday. That's not a bad game versus the 49ers' defense. I like him this week against the Bills.
  • As for the Rams' running back situation, Darrell Henderson was fine last week (RB19). Royce Freeman was the RB23. I like both players against the Packers this week. Maybe I'll pick up Freeman and start him over Dameon Pierce. Maybe. You see the rankings. I'm not there yet. 
  • I'm bummed Pierce didn't do more in what looked like a favorable matchup against the Panthers. He had 4.6 fantasy points. He did have a touchdown run reversed after a replay review, but it would not have been a great day for him even if the original call was upheld. You can't start him. He's almost cuttable at this point. Oh, wait. Javonte Williams is on a bye. I do have to start Pierce. Dang it. 
  • I'm not sure if I'm ready to jump all the way back in with Jahan Dotson. But he had 10 targets for eight receptions, 108 yards and a touchdown against the Eagles, which means I might pick him up off the waiver wire again. 
  • Trey McBride was our guy last week. He was on the Hype Train. He set career highs against the Ravens with 14 targets, 10 receptions, 95 yards and a touchdown. But remember, it's Joshua Dobbs who loves his tight ends. It could be a different story with Clayton Tune or Kyler Murray starting. Maybe McBride is a sell-high candidate. But I will tell you that there aren't a lot of great tight ends out there.

FLEX RANKINGS: 101-150

Player Position Rank Week 9 Opponent
101. Tyler Allgeier RB36 vs. Vikings
102. AJ Dillon RB37 vs. Rams
103. DJ Chark WR53 vs. Colts
104. Royce Freeman RB38 at Packers
105. Allen Lazard WR54 vs. Chargers
106. Jonathan Mingo WR55 vs. Colts
107. Tutu Atwell WR56 at Packers
108. Tyjae Spears RB39 at Steelers
109. Jalin Hyatt WR57 at Raiders
110. Cole Kmet TE14 at Saints
111. Zach Charbonnet RB40 at Ravens
112. David Njoku TE15 vs. Cardinals
113. Luke Musgrave TE16 vs. Rams
114. Michael Wilson WR58 at Browns
115. Demario Douglas WR59 vs. Commanders
116. Ezekiel Elliott RB41 vs. Commanders
117. Latavius Murray RB42 at Bengals
118. Darius Slayton WR60 at Raiders
119. Justice Hill RB43 vs. Seahawks
120. Darnell Mooney WR61 at Saints
121. Jeff Wilson Jr. RB44 vs. Chiefs (Frankfurt)
122. Chase Edmonds RB45 at Texans
123. Tyler Higbee TE17 at Packers
124. Treylon Burks WR62 at Steelers
125. Jamaal Williams RB46 vs. Bears
126. Curtis Samuel WR63 at Patriots
127. Cade Otton TE18 at Texans
128. Michael Mayer TE19 vs. Giants
129. Antonio Gibson RB47 at Patriots
130. Dalvin Cook RB48 vs. Chargers
131. Hunter Henry TE20 vs. Commanders
132. Rashod Bateman WR64 vs. Seahawks
133. Quentin Johnston WR65 at Jets
134. Tyler Conklin TE21 vs. Chargers
135. Chigoziem Okonkwo TE22 at Steelers
136. Kenneth Gainwell RB49 vs. Cowboys
137. Nelson Agholor WR66 vs. Seahawks
138. Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR67 vs. Dolphins (Frankfurt)
139. Trey Palmer WR68 at Texans
140. Jerick McKinnon RB50 vs. Dolphins (Frankfurt)
141. Joshua Kelley RB51 at Jets
142. Braxton Berrios WR69 vs. Chiefs (Frankfurt)
143. Tyler Scott WR70 at Saints
144. Khalil Shakir WR71 at Bengals
145. Noah Fant TE23 at Ravens
146. Donald Parham TE24 at Jets
147. Alec Pierce WR72 at Panthers
148. Justin Watson WR73 vs. Dolphins (Frankfurt)
149. Jake Bobo WR74 at Ravens
150. JuJu Smith-Schuster WR75 vs. Commanders

