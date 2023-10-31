Colts' Shane Steichen: Jonathan Taylor's lack of second-half touches in loss to Saints due to game flow

"Could there have been an opportunity for a run there?" Steichen said. "Yeah, absolutely. So, always self-evaluating everything, and we'll continue to do that."

Indy lost its third straight game since Anthony Richardson went down with a season-ending shoulder injury. Sunday, Gardner Minshew went 23-of-41 for 213 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. The QB has at least one interception in all three of his starts in 2023.

Steichen didn't indicate that Taylor was on any sort of pitch count after missing the first four games of the season. In the past two contests, Taylor has looked more like himself, generating 170 rush yards on 30 carries with a TD. But his disappearance from the offense in the second half Sunday was concerning, as the Colts leaned too heavily on the passing game.

The coach indicated that certain reads could have gotten Taylor the ball more, but with the Saints intent on stopping the run, they were pulled by Minshew.