2023 fantasy football flex rankings: Top 150 RB/WR/TE options in Week 8

Published: Oct 24, 2023 at 02:50 PM
Adam Rank

NFL.com Writer

Pondering some tough flex choices for your fantasy lineup? Adam Rank sorts through the running backs, receivers and tight ends to present his top 150 flex options each week for the 2023 fantasy football season, with some useful nuggets of analysis sprinkled in. The ranking is based on a 1.0 PPR scoring format.

NOTE: In a typical week, this ranking will be posted on Tuesday. Injury designations will be added, adjusted or removed as teams' official injury reports are made available. The following three designations will be reflected:

  • (Q) -- Player is listed as questionable on their team's official injury report.
  • (D) -- Player is listed as doubtful on their team's official injury report.
  • (OUT) -- Player has been ruled out on their team's official injury report.

JUMP TO:

FLEX RANKINGS: 1-50

Table inside Article
Rank Position Rank Week 8 Opponent
1. Alvin Kamara RB1 at Colts
2. Tyreek Hill WR1 vs. Patriots
3. Cooper Kupp WR2 at Cowboys
4. Stefon Diggs WR3 vs. Buccaneers
5. A.J. Brown WR4 at Commanders
6. Keenan Allen WR5 vs. Bears
7. Christian McCaffrey RB2 vs. Bengals
8. Amon-Ra St. Brown WR6 vs. Raiders
9. Austin Ekeler RB3 vs. Bears
10. Isiah Pacheco RB4 at Broncos
11. Brandon Aiyuk WR7 vs. Bengals
12. Ja'Marr Chase WR8 at 49ers
13. Travis Kelce TE1 at Broncos
14. DJ Moore WR9 at Chargers
15. Breece Hall RB5 at Giants
16. Davante Adams WR10 at Lions
17. CeeDee Lamb WR11 vs. Rams
18. Travis Etienne RB6 at Steelers
19. Tony Pollard RB7 vs. Rams
20. Bijan Robinson RB8 at Titans
21. Saquon Barkley RB9 vs. Jets
22. Garrett Wilson WR12 at Giants
23. Puka Nacua WR13 at Cowboys
24. Chris Olave WR14 at Colts
25. Mike Evans WR15 at Bills
26. David Montgomery RB10 vs. Raiders
27. Derrick Henry RB11 vs. Falcons
28. DeVonta Smith WR16 at Commanders
29. Aaron Jones RB12 vs. Vikings
30. Jonathan Taylor RB13 vs. Saints
31. Mark Andrews TE2 at Cardinals
32. Amari Cooper WR17 at Seahawks
33. Zay Flowers WR18 at Cardinals
34. Raheem Mostert (Q) RB14 vs. Patriots
35. Christian Kirk WR19 at Steelers
36. James Cook RB15 vs. Buccaneers
37. Kenneth Walker III RB16 vs. Browns
38. D'Andre Swift RB17 at Commanders
39. Kareem Hunt RB18 at Seahawks
40. Marquise Brown WR20 vs. Ravens
41. Michael Pittman Jr. WR21 vs. Saints
42. Darren Waller (Q) TE3 vs. Jets
43. Christian Watson WR22 vs. Vikings
44. Drake London WR23 at Titans
45. Adam Thielen WR24 vs. Texans
46. DK Metcalf WR25 vs. Browns
47. Jaylen Waddle WR26 vs. Patriots
48. Nico Collins WR27 at Panthers
49. Chris Godwin WR28 at Bills
50. Tyler Lockett (Q) WR29 vs. Browns
  • Putting together these rankings is always so interesting because you want to be mindful of defenses and whatnot. Over the weekend, some of the toughest defenses in the league were destroyed by players like Gardner Minshew (Cleveland) and Kirk Cousins (San Francisco). And I know mentioning Cousins like it was a surprise seems like a cheap shot, but the game was in prime time. We need to be cautious of matchups, but we can't always run from them. If that makes sense. It might not, but here are more notes as we head into Week 8. Reminder: There are no teams on bye this week. Let's jump in.
  • Alvin Kamara will make you want to quit PPR leagues if he's not on your team because the dude is a cheat code. He's going to be a fantasy-league winner. He had 12 receptions in Week 7. Christian McCaffrey (11) is the only RB to have more games with 10-plus receptions than Kamara (7) since at least 1950, per NFL Research.
  • I've asked if the A.J. Brown trade was the worst in the NFL over the last 25 years. I know the Deshaun Watson trade looks awful right now. I don't think the Russell Wilson deal was as bad as you might think. Brown is still ascending, though. The guy has had 125-plus receiving yards in five consecutive games.
  • I'm not sure who needs to hear this, but Travis Kelce was good before Taylor Swift started attending Chiefs games. Imagine somebody just becoming a Swift fan after listening to Midnights, without ever acknowledging 1989. You would find that ridiculous. Similarly, I'd say that Travis has had a great career, but he's currently at the Reputation level and might not have reached his peak yet. Or at least he's as strong as ever.
  • Don't forget DJ Moore caught eight passes for 54 yards on Sunday and has a better matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 8. And I'll be at the game!
  • Amon-Ra St. Brown had 19 targets against the Ravens on Sunday. Just had to note that number.
  • I understand the frustration with Bijan Robinson being active but not playing on Sunday. It's like that scene from The Wedding Singer, in that it would have been better if his ailment had been brought to my attention yesterday (or before I had to set my lineup, in this case). If you didn't see the movie, you know the meme. I trust this won’t be a long-term issue.
  • Puka Nacua is still good. This was going to be my guarantee last Friday, but I had already made that one within the last two weeks. I trust him. And Cooper Kupp is going to be just fine. Nacua joined Ja’Marr Chase as the only players in the Super Bowl era with 700-plus receiving yards through their first seven career games.
  • Mike Evans is the Bucs pass-catcher to start every week. He had six receptions for 82 yards and a touchdown on eight targets against the Falcons on Sunday.
  • Jonathan Taylor had 21 fantasy points in Week 7. His snaps and touches have increased in each game since he was activated from the physically unable to perform list. And now it seems like he's just about ready to take over the lead role for the Colts. It was fun, Zack Moss.
  • Kenneth Walker III is coming off his first game of the season with 100-plus yards rushing. He had five such games as a rookie in 2022.
  • Jerome Ford was ready to carry us to the playoffs, but he's reportedly battling an ankle injury. Kareem Hunt is a great play this week. Hunt had two TDs against the Colts on Sunday, marking the sixth time in his career he's posted two or more scores.
  • Saquon Barkley is the most important member of the Giants' offense. When he's on the field, it opens things up for Darren Waller. Waller finished with 7 receptions for 98 receiving yards and a touchdown against the Commanders on Sunday.

FLEX RANKINGS: 51-100

Table inside Article
Player Position Rank Week 8 Opponent
51. Javonte Williams RB19 vs. Chiefs
52. Josh Jacobs RB20 at Lions
53. Joe Mixon RB21 at 49ers
54. D'Onta Foreman RB22 at Chargers
55. Jahmyr Gibbs RB23 vs. Raiders
56. Alexander Mattison RB24 at Packers
57. Deebo Samuel (OUT) WR30 vs. Bengals
58. Terry McLaurin WR31 vs. Eagles
59. George Pickens WR32 vs. Jaguars
60. Jakobi Meyers WR33 at Lions
61. Calvin Ridley WR34 at Steelers
62. T.J. Hockenson TE4 at Packers
63. Josh Downs WR35 vs. Saints
64. Tee Higgins WR36 at 49ers
65. DeAndre Hopkins WR37 vs. Falcons
66. Jordan Addison WR38 at Packers
67. Brian Robinson Jr. RB25 vs. Eagles
68. Dameon Pierce RB26 at Panthers
69. Devin Singletary RB27 at Panthers
70. Rhamondre Stevenson RB28 at Dolphins
71. Darrell Henderson RB29 at Cowboys
72. Rachaad White RB30 at Bills
73. Diontae Johnson WR39 vs. Jaguars
74. Josh Palmer (Q) WR40 vs. Bears
75. Sam LaPorta TE5 vs. Raiders
76. George Kittle TE6 vs. Bengals
77. Michael Thomas WR41 at Colts
78. Courtland Sutton WR42 vs. Chiefs
79. Gus Edwards RB31 at Cardinals
80. Romeo Doubs WR43 vs. Vikings
81. Kendrick Bourne WR44 at Dolphins
82. Jerry Jeudy WR45 vs. Chiefs
83. Gabe Davis WR46 vs. Buccaneers
84. Dalton Schultz TE7 at Panthers
85. Dallas Goedert TE8 at Commanders
86. Brandin Cooks WR47 vs. Rams
87. K.J. Osborn WR48 at Packers
88. Evan Engram TE9 at Steelers
89. Curtis Samuel WR49 vs. Eagles
90. Rashee Rice WR50 at Broncos
91. Kyle Pitts TE10 at Titans
92. Jaylen Warren RB32 vs. Jaguars
93. Najee Harris RB33 vs. Jaguars
94. Chuba Hubbard RB34 vs. Texans
95. David Njoku TE11 at Seahawks
96. Tank Dell WR51 at Panthers
97. Logan Thomas TE12 vs. Eagles
98. Jaleel McLaughlin RB35 vs. Chiefs
99. Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR52 vs. Browns
100. Emari Demercado RB36 vs. Ravens
  • Javonte Williams had a season-high 15 carries for 82 rushing yards against the Packers. It seems like he's almost fully back to 100 percent.  
  • D’Onta Foreman was great against the Raiders on Sunday, scoring three touchdowns. And hey, take those fantasy points as they come to you. But realize his first touchdown came after DJ Moore's touchdown was taken off the board following a review by the replay official. Marcedes Lewis, in his 18th NFL season, was tackled at Las Vegas' 3-yard line before Foreman's second TD. It's great Foreman scored three times. But don't chase the points. Even against the Chargers in Week 8. This is going to be a huge game for Moore. 
  • Jahmyr Gibbs had a breakout performance against the Ravens. He ran the ball 11 times for 68 yards and a touchdown. Also, he had 10 targets that he turned into nine receptions for 58 yards. I'm not sure he will keep that pace once David Montgomery returns to the lineup. But it was encouraging and he has a tremendous matchup versus the Raiders in Week 8
  • Terry McLaurin had six receptions for 90 yards in the Commanders' road loss to the Giants, his most receiving yards in a game since Week 13 of last season (also at the Giants). 
  • George Pickens had five catches for 107 yards against the Rams. His eight targets led the Steelers. I would hang on to him. But he's a candidate to trade if you want to make a deal for some running back help. 
  • Josh Downs is legit. He leads the Colts in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns in the last four games.
  • Joshua Palmer was targeted seven times against the Chiefs, which ranked second among Chargers pass-catchers behind Keenan Allen. It's clear who Justin Herbert trusts on that team. 
  • The Ravens' running backs had a great game against a Lions run defense that had been shutting down opposing RBs this year. But Gus Edwards is the player you want to start from that group. Edwards had 15 touches against Detroit, while Justice Hill had just five.
  • Romeo Doubs now has four receiving touchdowns this season. And I know you're congratulating Jayden Reed for his score, but the ball bounced off Doubs' hands on that play. Doubs is who you want. 
  • Kendrick Bourne has been a favorite of mine for weeks now. He's had 18 targets and 16 receptions over his last two outings. His upcoming schedule is nice, too. He's a low-end WR2 or high-end WR3, depending on how you see half-full glasses. 
  • I know a lot of you were disappointed in Kyle Pitts, who had three catches for 47 yards and no touchdowns against the Buccaneers. This is exactly what I told you was going to happen. He'll have stretches of monster weeks, but he's going to have games that are pedestrian. He's still a top-10 tight end, but he's much closer to Dalton Schultz than he is to Travis Kelce in terms of fantasy production.
  • Jaxon Smith-Njigba scored his first career touchdown on Sunday, which was great. I'm not sure he's going to get the volume to be a consistent threat this season. I'm sorry. He's a great talent, but it's going to be wild trying to balance the touches between him, Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf, although Metcalf didn't play in Week 7 due to injury.

FLEX RANKINGS: 101-150

Table inside Article
Player Position Rank Week 8 Opponent
101. Rashid Shaheed WR53 at Colts
102. Joshua Kelley RB37 vs. Bears
103. Tyjae Spears RB38 vs. Falcons
104. Michael Wilson WR54 vs. Ravens
105. Jake Ferguson TE13 vs. Rams
106. Dalton Kincaid TE14 vs. Buccaneers
107. Taysom Hill (Q) TE15 at Colts
108. Keaontay Ingram RB39 vs. Ravens
109. Wan'Dale Robinson WR55 vs. Jets
110. Jonnu Smith TE16 at Titans
111. Zack Moss (Q) RB40 vs. Saints
112. Tutu Atwell WR56 at Cowboys
113. DJ Chark WR57 vs. Texans
114. Josh Reynolds WR58 vs. Raiders
115. Rondale Moore WR59 vs. Ravens
116. Cole Kmet TE17 at Chargers
117. Kenneth Gainwell RB41 at Commanders
118. Jahan Dotson WR60 vs. Eagles
119. Tyler Boyd WR61 at 49ers
120. Jayden Reed WR62 vs. Vikings
121. Royce Freeman RB42 at Cowboys
122. Michael Gallup WR63 vs. Rams
123. Mecole Hardman WR64 at Broncos
124. Cam Akers RB43 at Packers
125. AJ Dillon RB44 vs. Vikings
126. Justice Hill RB45 at Cardinals
127. Latavius Murray RB46 vs. Buccaneers
128. Darius Slayton WR65 vs. Jets
129. Kadarius Toney WR66 at Broncos
130. Tyler Higbee TE18 at Cowboys
131. Brandon Powell WR67 at Packers
132. Miles Sanders RB47 vs. Texans
133. Jameson Williams WR68 vs. Raiders
134. Gerald Everett (Q) TE19 vs. Bears
135. Tyler Scott WR69 at Chargers
136. Alec Pierce WR70 vs. Saints
137. Dalvin Cook RB48 at Giants
138. Tyler Allgeier RB49 at Titans
139. Ezekiel Elliott RB50 at Dolphins
140. Cade Otton TE20 at Bills
141. Skyy Moore WR71 at Broncos
142. Craig Reynolds RB51 vs. Raiders
143. Darnell Mooney WR72 at Chargers
144. Jeff Wilson Jr. RB52 vs. Patriots
145. Jalin Hyatt WR73 vs. Jets
146. Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR74 at Broncos
147. Rico Dowdle RB53 vs. Rams
148. Zach Evans RB54 at Cowboys
149. Allen Lazard WR75 at Giants
150. Trey McBride TE21 vs. Ravens
  • Jahan Dotson was targeted eight times in Washington's loss to the Giants. I sense a big game is looming for him, but it's hard to count on a player who has yet to surpass 43 yards in a contest this season.

