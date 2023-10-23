Andy Reid: Taylor Swift 'can stay around all she wants' amid Travis Kelce's dominant run for Chiefs

Over the past three weeks, the Kelce-Patrick Mahomes combination has been otherworldly.

Targeting Kelce over the last three games, Mahomes has gone 31 of 33 for 377 yards, two TDs and a 134.5 passer rating. Mahomes had 29 consecutive completions when targeting Kelce during that span, tied for the sixth-longest streak by a QB targeting a single pass catcher and the longest streak by a QB targeting a single TE since at least 1991, per NFL Research.

The mind meld between the QB and TE makes them nearly unstoppable.

"I think the main thing is the way he's able to recognize coverage and adjust on the fly," Mahomes said of Kelce. "We always talk about it, but it's something that you can't take for granted. It's almost like he's playing Madden like he can read the coverage and stop in the windows and be open and be on the same page as me at all times. He did a great job, it seems like he does it week in and week out, and that's why he's the player he is and why he'll be a Hall of Famer one day."

Sunday marked Kelce's second consecutive 120-plus-yard game, the only TE to hit the mark in 2023. Sunday's 179 yards were the second-most in a game in his career (191 in Week 15, 2021 at the Chargers).

Kelce dominated the first half, generating nine catches for 143 yards (the most receiving yards in a half in his career) and a TD. In Week 6 against Denver, the star had 109 receiving yards in the first half, making him the only player among all positions to have 100-plus receiving yards in a first half in back-to-back games over the last five seasons. Kelce (2) and Tyreek Hill (3) are the only players to have 100-plus receiving yards in a first half in multiple games this season.

Mahomes joked that Kelce's first half should have been even bigger if he'd finished a 53-yard catch-and-run in the end zone.