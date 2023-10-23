NFL stats and records, Week 7: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, TE Travis Kelce join elite company 

1) Patrick Mahomes continues to make QB history

The Chiefs QB threw for 321 yards in the first half against the Chargers, and the NFL Research Department started flipping through the Record & Fact Book -- prepared for someone to finally break Norm Van Brocklin's NFL Record of 554 passing yards set in 1951.

Alas, Mahomes ended with a pedestrian 424 passing yards and four touchdowns.

This was Mahomes' 10th career game with at least 400 passing yards, joining seven other players who reached that mark in their careers (Dan Marino, Matthew Stafford, Drew Brees, Philip Rivers, Ben Roethlisberger, Peyton Manning and Tom Brady).

Mahomes recorded his 10th such game in his 87th career game, the fastest mark by any player -- breaking Dan Marino's "record" in which he had his 10th game with 400 yards in his 90th career game.