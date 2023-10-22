Bill Belichick earns 300th regular-season win as Patriots upset Bills

Milestone or not, the Patriots' win could not have come at a better time. New England (2-5) snapped a three-game losing streak in which the Patriots posted the two worst losses in Belichick's career -- a 38-3 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 4 and a 34-0 defeat against the New Orleans Saints in Week 5.

Belichick's historic win came just hours after NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the coach had signed a lucrative, multiyear extension this offseason, ensuring that, despite New England's recent difficulties, he'll be around to chase more milestones in the immediate future.

Including playoff victories, Belichick now has 330 overall wins, which is second all time behind Shula's 347. Belichick surpassed Halas' total mark of 324 wins last season.

Belichick already holds perhaps the most prestigious coaching mantles: all-time playoff wins (31), Super Bowl appearances (nine) and Super Bowl wins (six).