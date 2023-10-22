Bill Belichick earns 300th regular-season win as Patriots upset Bills

More history was had by The Hoodie on Sunday.
Bill Belichick earned his landmark 300th regular-season win Sunday when his New England Patriots defeated the Buffalo Bills, 29-25.
Belichick, 71, became just the third head coach in NFL history to earn 300 regular-season wins, joining "Papa Bear" George Halas (318 wins) and all-time leader Don Shula (328). During five seasons helming the Browns from 1991-95, Belichick went 36-44. From 2000 to the present, Belichick is 264-111 with the Patriots.
Milestone or not, the Patriots' win could not have come at a better time. New England (2-5) snapped a three-game losing streak in which the Patriots posted the two worst losses in Belichick's career -- a 38-3 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 4 and a 34-0 defeat against the New Orleans Saints in Week 5.
Belichick's historic win came just hours after NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the coach had signed a lucrative, multiyear extension this offseason, ensuring that, despite New England's recent difficulties, he'll be around to chase more milestones in the immediate future.
Including playoff victories, Belichick now has 330 overall wins, which is second all time behind Shula's 347. Belichick surpassed Halas' total mark of 324 wins last season.
Belichick already holds perhaps the most prestigious coaching mantles: all-time playoff wins (31), Super Bowl appearances (nine) and Super Bowl wins (six).
Though victories and lengthy postseason ascents have been more difficult to come by in recent seasons, the milestones continue for Belichick.