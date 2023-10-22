Around the NFL

Bill Belichick earns 300th regular-season win as Patriots upset Bills

Published: Oct 22, 2023 at 04:06 PM
nfl-shield-1400x1000
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

More history was had by The Hoodie on Sunday.

Bill Belichick earned his landmark 300th regular-season win Sunday when his New England Patriots defeated the Buffalo Bills, 29-25.

Belichick, 71, became just the third head coach in NFL history to earn 300 regular-season wins, joining "Papa Bear" George Halas (318 wins) and all-time leader Don Shula (328). During five seasons helming the Browns from 1991-95, Belichick went 36-44. From 2000 to the present, Belichick is 264-111 with the Patriots.

Milestone or not, the Patriots' win could not have come at a better time. New England (2-5) snapped a three-game losing streak in which the Patriots posted the two worst losses in Belichick's career -- a 38-3 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 4 and a 34-0 defeat against the New Orleans Saints in Week 5.

Belichick's historic win came just hours after NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the coach had signed a lucrative, multiyear extension this offseason, ensuring that, despite New England's recent difficulties, he'll be around to chase more milestones in the immediate future.

Including playoff victories, Belichick now has 330 overall wins, which is second all time behind Shula's 347. Belichick surpassed Halas' total mark of 324 wins last season.

Belichick already holds perhaps the most prestigious coaching mantles: all-time playoff wins (31), Super Bowl appearances (nine) and Super Bowl wins (six).

Though victories and lengthy postseason ascents have been more difficult to come by in recent seasons, the milestones continue for Belichick.

Related Content

news

Lions head coach Dan Campbell on 32-point loss to Ravens: 'They kicked our a--'

Detroit head coach Dan Campbell didn't mince words after his team's four-game winning streak was snapped with a blowout loss to the Ravens. 
news

2023 NFL season, Week 7: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 7 action.
news

Browns QB Deshaun Watson exits in first half of win vs. Colts

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson exited Sunday's game versus the Indianapolis Colts in the first half and was replaced by backup PJ Walker.
news

Seahawks WR DK Metcalf (ribs/hip) inactive vs. Cardinals

The Seahawks will be without a big difference-maker in Sunday's game against the Cardinals. Wide receiver DK Metcalf, who was questionable for Week 7, is set to miss his first NFL game due to a ribs and hip injury.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 7: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 7 Sunday.
news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 7 games of 2023 NFL season

NFL.com keeps you up to date with the inactive reports for every Sunday game in Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

Bill Belichick signed lucrative, multiyear deal with Patriots in offseason, unlikely to be fired this year

2023 is shaping up to be the worst of Bill Belichick's 24 seasons in New England, but will it be his last? If a surprising Patriots offseason decision is any indication, the chances of his imminent departure are slim.
news

NFL warns teams against game-day fighting in memo

In light of recent on-field skirmishes on game days, the NFL sent a memo to teams this week warning against altercations and fighting before and during games.
news

Injury roundup: Chargers S Derwin James Jr. (ankle) game-time decision vs. Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. (ankle) is a game-time decision in Sunday's Week 7 game versus Kansas City Chiefs, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources. 
news

49ers WR Deebo Samuel (shoulder fracture) ruled out against Vikings; RB Christian McCaffrey (oblique) questionable

49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel has been ruled out for Monday Night Football against the Vikings while running back Christian McCaffrey is officially questionable, head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Saturday. 
news

Eagles elevating WR Julio Jones to active roster for Sunday night matchup with Dolphins

The Philadelphia Eagles are elevating wide receiver Julio Jones from the practice squad for their Sunday Night Football matchup with the Miami Dolphins, the team announced Saturday.