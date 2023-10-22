Bill Belichick signed lucrative, multiyear deal with Patriots in offseason, unlikely to be fired this year

It's unclear when Belichick's prior contract was set to expire and how long this new one will last. But one thing is clear: Owner Robert Kraft and the Patriots organization envision Belichick, 71, in their immediate and long-term future and are not inclined to move on from him this season.

The decision to extend Belichick, who is both New England's head coach and general manager, may come as a surprise amid the Patriots' awful start to the 2023 season, but consider that the six-time Super Bowl champion HC and living legend is nearing history in several respects.

Belichick currently has the third-most regular-season wins (299) in NFL history, stuck there since a Week 3 victory over the New York Jets. A win Sunday over the visiting Buffalo Bills (4-2) would give him the elusive 300th victory. He is also currently 30 wins from passing Hall of Fame coach Don Shula (328) for most all-time.

There are few mountains left for Belichick to conquer as a head coach in the NFL, but if the Patriots skipper is set on breaking Shula's mark -- or at least passing George Halas (318) -- then he needs to stick around for a few more seasons. (At New England's current pace, more than a few more.)