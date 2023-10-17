NFL TRUE OR FALSE: Rock bottom for Pats? Dallas and Cincinnati BACK? Brock Purdy fraudulent?

1) The Patriots have hit rock bottom

The defeat sealed the first 1-5 start in Bill Belichick's 29 years as a head coach. Jones is playing terrible football -- over the past three games, he has zero touchdown passes and seven turnovers. In Mac's defense, though, the offensive line is dreadful, with Pro Football Focus grading New England's run blocking at 24th and pass blocking at 30th. Honestly, the Pats have looked anemic in nearly every phase of the game. The offense has little juice at the skill positions. The defense is likely to be without injured sack leader Matthew Judon (4.0) until at least Week 14 and stud rookie CB Christian Gonzalez for the rest of the season. Though the Pats rank 10th in yards allowed, they give up 25.3 points per game, tied for 24th in the NFL. Meanwhile, New England's scoring 12 points per game, ranking 31st in the league (barely above the Giants).