NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Oct. 16

Published: Oct 16, 2023 at 10:31 AM
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Buffalo Bills
2023 · 4-2-0

INJURIES

  • QB Josh Allen will have more scans and tests on his right shoulder, but the indication is that he does not have a major injury, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Allen finished Sunday night's win after a brief exit in the first half.  
Jacksonville Jaguars
2023 · 4-2-0

INJURIES

  • QB Trevor Lawrence (knee) underwent an MRI and is considered day to day, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The belief is there was no major injury for Lawrence, per Rapoport.
Los Angeles Chargers
2023 · 2-2-0

INJURIES

  • WR Josh Palmer (groin; questionable) is expected to play tonight against the Cowboys barring a setback, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
  • DE Joey Bosa (toe; questionable) is also expected to play barring a setback, per Pelissero. 
Los Angeles Rams
2023 · 3-3-0

INJURIES

  • RB ﻿Ronnie Rivers﻿ could miss a few weeks after suffering what is believed to be a PCL sprain, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Rivers will undergo an MRI.
  • RB ﻿Kyren Williams﻿ suffered an ankle injury on Sunday and is set to undergo an MRI, Rapoport reported.


New York Giants
2023 · 1-5-0

INJURIES

  • QB ﻿Daniel Jones﻿ (neck) will remain the starting quarterback upon his return, head coach Brian Daboll clarified Monday. Daboll dispelled any notion there would be a QB controversy with Jones and ﻿Tyrod Taylor﻿. Daboll had no health update on Jones, who missed Sunday night's game.
Pittsburgh Steelers
2023 · 3-2-0

INJURIES

  • RB ﻿Anthony McFarland﻿ had his 21-day practice window opened to return from injured reserve.
  • WR ﻿﻿Diontae Johnson﻿﻿ had his 21-day practice window opened to return from IR.

