NFL+: The Insiders

Colts QB Anthony Richardson strongly considering season-ending shoulder surgery

Published: Oct 15, 2023 at 06:04 AM
Headshot_Author_Ian_Rapoport_1400x1000
Ian Rapoport

NFL Network Insider

Sign up for NFL+ to watch The Insiders every Monday-Friday at noon ET for more exclusive reports.

The Indianapolis Colts may have to wait until the 2024 season to see more of the promise shown by rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson.

Richardson is strongly considering season-ending shoulder surgery on his damaged AC joint, sources say, with a procedure deemed by some as the best option to fully heal his right throwing shoulder. Richardson and Indianapolis sought four or five opinions on his shoulder, sources say, taking their time before arriving at this conclusion.

The good news from Richardson's MRI is that the labrum in his right shoulder is not torn. The ligaments, sources say, looked better than expected.

Related Links

Richardson exited last week's game with a Grade 3 AC joint sprain, a serious and significant injury that landed him on injured reserve this past Wednesday. There was some thought initially that Richardson could rehab and attempt to come back before the end of the season -- and there is no harm in trying that for the time being -- but some reality likely has set in over the past few days as reactions and analysis came in.

Gardner Minshew, who finished up the 23-16 win over the Titans, will start Sunday for Indy against the Jaguars. One of the top backups in the NFL, Minshew is more than capable of leading the Colts.

Still, there is plenty of disappointment for Richardson, the Colts brass, coaches and everyone tied to the franchise. Before the season, there were visions of pairing Jonathan Taylor and Richardson together. Taylor is set to take on a larger workload against the Jaguars after spending the first four games on the physically unable to perform list due to an ankle injury.

Instead, the two likely were on the field together for one game.

The Colts have been through more than their share of QB injuries, with Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck as the most notable. But they also want to take the lessons learned from Luck, who dealt with his own shoulder issues during his career, and use that moving forward.

That includes getting as many eyes on Richardson's shoulder injury as possible, taking their time before arriving at a decision and doing whatever due diligence that it takes to ensure a full recovery for the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

But based on the type of injury Richardson suffered, there is a strong belief that surgery is the best option. Thus, much of the discussion has been on how to get Richardson to a full recovery, which led to this potential procedure.

Richardson has thrown for 577 yards with three touchdowns in four games this season, with an additional 136 yards and four scores on the ground.

Related Content

news

Frank Clark could be another Broncos pass rusher traded after Randy Gregory's departure

The Broncos moved on from a high-priced pass rusher this week, saying goodbye to Randy Gregory and sending him to the 49ers. He may not be the only Denver pass rusher headed out, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Job statuses for Steelers OC Matt Canada, Saints OC Pete Carmichael in focus following slow starts

Steelers OC Matt Canada and Saints OC Pete Carmichael have received the support of their head coaches publicly, but their seats could get hot if the offensive production doesn't improve, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. 
news

Former Chargers CB J.C. Jackson refused to enter Week 4 game vs. Raiders prior to trade to Patriots

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report that former Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson refused to enter L.A.'s Week 4 win over the Raiders.
news

Panthers in trade market for starting wide receiver

The Carolina Panthers have made trade calls to several teams about potentially acquiring a starting wide receiver, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Bears WR Chase Claypool will be inactive for Sunday's game vs. Broncos

Chicago Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool will be inactive for Sunday's game against the Broncos, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Colts to open practice window for RB Jonathan Taylor; no recent trade talks

The Colts plan to open the 21-day practice window Wednesday for running back Jonathan Taylor, whose surgically repaired ankle is fully healthy after a stint on the physically unable to perform list, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.
news

Raiders to start rookie QB Aidan O'Connell over Brian Hoyer with Jimmy Garoppolo out

Las Vegas Raiders rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell is expected to start in Sunday's Week 4 game against the Los Angeles Chargers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.
news

Bears HC Matt Eberflus after tumultuous week: 'When you have adversity, we pull together'

After a tumultuous week, Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus lauded his players for how they handled it all and sounded a hopeful tone that this would end up being a galvanizing moment for the team, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
news

Browns RB Nick Chubb's MRI reveals optimism on knee injury

After a battery of tests throughout the week, the Browns RB Nick Chubb's knee injury is far more optimistic than initially believes, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Tom Brady's purchase of stake in Las Vegas Raiders not yet finalized

Tom Brady's purchase of the Las Vegas Raiders has not yet been finalized, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report. Could Brady actually return during the 2023 NFL season?
news

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers aims for potential playoff return after innovative surgery on torn Achilles

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is targeting an improbable playoff return from his torn Achilles after undergoing an innovative surgery on Wednesday in Los Angeles, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report.