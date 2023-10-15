Colts QB Anthony Richardson strongly considering season-ending shoulder surgery

Gardner Minshew, who finished up the 23-16 win over the Titans, will start Sunday for Indy against the Jaguars. One of the top backups in the NFL, Minshew is more than capable of leading the Colts.

Still, there is plenty of disappointment for Richardson, the Colts brass, coaches and everyone tied to the franchise. Before the season, there were visions of pairing Jonathan Taylor and Richardson together. Taylor is set to take on a larger workload against the Jaguars after spending the first four games on the physically unable to perform list due to an ankle injury.

Instead, the two likely were on the field together for one game.

The Colts have been through more than their share of QB injuries, with Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck as the most notable. But they also want to take the lessons learned from Luck, who dealt with his own shoulder issues during his career, and use that moving forward.

That includes getting as many eyes on Richardson's shoulder injury as possible, taking their time before arriving at a decision and doing whatever due diligence that it takes to ensure a full recovery for the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

But based on the type of injury Richardson suffered, there is a strong belief that surgery is the best option. Thus, much of the discussion has been on how to get Richardson to a full recovery, which led to this potential procedure.