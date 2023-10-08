Around the NFL

Colts QB Anthony Richardson suffers right shoulder injury vs. Titans

Published: Oct 08, 2023
Michael Baca

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson exited Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans with a right shoulder injury and is questionable to return.

Richardson was injured at the end of a four-yard scramble and landed on his right shoulder as Titans linebacker Harold Landry made the tackle.

The Colts rookie QB went into the blue medical tent before walking to the locker room, heavily favoring his right arm.

Gardner Minshew entered the game for Richardson with the Colts leading the Titans, 10-6. The veteran backup proceeded to lead the Colts into the red zone, but an incompletion to tight end ﻿Kylen Granson﻿ on fourth-and-1 from the 5-yard line ended a fruitless drive.

Richardson completed 9 of 12 passes for 98 yards and added five rushing yards before exiting the game.

