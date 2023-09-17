Around the NFL

Colts QB Anthony Richardson suffers concussion in first half vs. Texans

Published: Sep 17, 2023 at 02:01 PM Updated: Sep 17, 2023 at 02:16 PM
Michael_Baca_1400x1000
Michael Baca

Digital Content Editor

Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson was ruled out of Sunday's game against the Houston Texans after suffering a concussion in the first half.

Richardson was escorted to the locker room early in the second quarter as the Colts defense was on the field. Indianapolis held a 14-7 lead upon Richardson's exit. 

Gardner Minshew entered the game for Richardson once the Colts regained possession, and the veteran backup led a six-play, 76-yard drive that ended with running back Zack Moss celebrating in the end zone. Minshew completed both of his pass attempts (51 yards) on the scoring drive. 

It's unclear when exactly Richardson sustained the injury, but the rookie did appear to hit the back of his head on the turf after getting hit on his 15-yard TD run midway through the first quarter.

Richardson remained in the game for the Colts' next possession after his TD run, but that drive was a short-lived three-and-out.

It's an unfortunate end to what was shaping up to be an eye-opening performance from Richardson, who scored the first two TDs of the game. Richardson's day ended with 56 passing yards (6 of 10) and 35 yards rushing.

Richardson missed the final three plays of his first NFL start last week due to what was described as knee soreness, but he did not appear on Week 2's injury report.

