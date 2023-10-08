2023 NFL season, Week 5: What We Learned from Sunday's games

FULL BOX SCORE





Jaguars overcome unforced errors, put game away with big plays. For the second straight week, Jacksonville got off to a hot start against its poorly adjusted opponents in London. And again, the Jags soiled a number of opportunities that would've sent fans to the tube early. Drops persisted (Jacksonville now leads the league with 10), the Jags committed eight penalties and Trevor Lawrence fumbled twice inside Bills territory, squandering scoring chances and letting one of the league's top offenses back in the game again and again. But Duval's defense stepped up when its offense faltered early, forcing six punts and leaving Buffalo, who had averaged 41 points over its last three games, with 20 points in just 21:48 of possession. Coming into Sunday, the Jaguars hadn't rediscovered the killer instinct that propelled them down the stretch last season to an AFC South title. But against the cream of the AFC crop in Buffalo, the Jags shut the door with two late scoring drives, propelled by major gains from Travis Etienne (23 carries, 132 yards, 2 TDs) and Calvin Ridley (seven catches, 122 yards), the latter of whom made Kaiir Elam look like Jason Elam in pass coverage. Sloppy Bills wake up too late. After Josh Allen told reporters at Friday's availability that he was still waking up after Buffalo's late-week arrival to London, Stefon Diggs joked that his QB was a "sleepyhead." The same could go for the entire Bills team on Sunday. Buffalo began its loss to Jacksonville with four straight punts, unable to extend drives with any semblance of a ground game -- its RBs finished with 15 yards on 10 carries. The Bills' first play in Jags territory came late in the second quarter, followed by their entry into the end zone. In the second half, with Buffalo down only four, the same pattern persisted. Unable to sustain marches, Buffalo had just 12 offensive plays before it mustered two explosive scoring drives starting midway through the fourth quarter. The slumbering Bills didn't help themselves by committing 11 penalties -- their most since Week 9, 2021, also against the Jags -- for 109 yards. Through five weeks, it's hard to get a read on these inconsistent contenders. A.J. Epenesa steps up on depleted Bills defense. Von Miller's return was the most anticipated storyline for Buffalo's defense coming into its trip overseas. But the star of the afternoon in Sean McDermott's unit was an unheralded pass rusher getting more run than usual: A.J. Epenesa. With Greg Rousseau and Shaq Lawson out and Miller sidelined for long stretches of time in his 2023 debut (McDermott said after the game Miller was on a pitchcount), Buffalo leaned on the likes of Epenesa, Leonard Floyd and Kingsley Jonathan on the edge. Epenesa enjoyed a career day, logging two sacks and three passes defensed on 55 defensive snaps, all career highs. He keyed a pass rush that, even sans Miller (18 snaps, none after midway through the third quarter), swarmed Lawrence for five sacks and 14 pressures. That push made up for a defense that was already without Tre'Davious White and then lost star inside linebacker Matt Milano in the first quarter with a season-threatening knee injury. As injuries and fatigue mounted -- the Jags ran 82 offensive plays to the Bills' 54 -- Buffalo went bust. But contributions from its deep bench in the front seven were a promising development.





Next Gen stat of the game: Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence was 8 of 9 for 89 yards and a touchdown with a +22.8% CPOE against Buffalo on third down. Entering Week 5, Lawrence had the lowest CPOE (-7.9%) on third down since 2021.





NFL Research: Bills QB Josh Allen logged his 41st career rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter, passing Jack Kemp for the third-most by a QB in NFL history. Only Cam Newton (75) and Steve Young (43) have more.





