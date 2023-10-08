NFL+: The Insiders

Job statuses for Steelers OC Matt Canada, Saints OC Pete Carmichael in focus following slow starts

Published: Oct 08, 2023 at 06:30 AM
Ian Rapoport

NFL Network Insider

The heat has been turned up for two offensive coordinators, and while no changes are imminent, it is fair to say there could be if things don't change.

Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada and Saints offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael have received the support of their head coaches publicly. But if production doesn't ramp up, their respective seats will be hot, based on conversations with sources close to the situation.

Mike Tomlin faced questions this past week about the embattled Canada. Asked whether a change in play-calling would be coming, the Steelers head coach told reporters, "Not at this juncture."

Tomlin has always supported Canada, who is in his third season as Pittsburgh's OC, even with public outcry about the team's issues on offense. There is no evidence that support has been altered.

The results on the field from the Steelers offense, however, have not been pretty.

The Steelers have averaged 15.5 points per game this season, which is tied for 25th in the NFL, and they are one of four teams with multiple games of fewer than 10 points. They also rank 29th in total offensive yards.

It's a similar situation for the Saints, who are tied with Pittsburgh at 15.5 points per game. New Orleans is one of three teams to score 20 points or fewer in every game so far this season.

The second half of New Orleans' Week 3 loss to the Packers was rough, as they failed to score any points after Derek Carr exited the game due to a shoulder injury. The Saints lost by one point after entering the fourth quarter with a 17-0 lead. Last week was also brutal when a less-than-100% Carr failed to score a touchdown in a 26-9 loss to the Buccaneers.

Allen was asked about Carmichael's status on Oct. 2 and said it's too early to make changes to the coaching staff.

"Yet we have to be better," Allen told reporters. "I understand everyone's frustration because everyone in the building feels it."

Carmichael is a holdover from former head coach Sean Payton's staff, and he's been the Saints' offensive coordinator since 2009.

For the status quo to remain, things must improve. Some of the team's best players, from a healthier Carr to Alvin Kamara to the offensive line, need to play better. Coaching can help that by putting their best players in position to thrive.

In both cases, the ideal situation is no move being necessary. And in both cases, fan pressure is intense. Only improved performance can make it all go away.

The Steelers host the Ravens, and the Saints visit the Patriots on Sunday.

