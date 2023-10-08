Job statuses for Steelers OC Matt Canada, Saints OC Pete Carmichael in focus following slow starts

It's a similar situation for the Saints, who are tied with Pittsburgh at 15.5 points per game. New Orleans is one of three teams to score 20 points or fewer in every game so far this season.

The second half of New Orleans' Week 3 loss to the Packers was rough, as they failed to score any points after Derek Carr exited the game due to a shoulder injury. The Saints lost by one point after entering the fourth quarter with a 17-0 lead. Last week was also brutal when a less-than-100% Carr failed to score a touchdown in a 26-9 loss to the Buccaneers.

Allen was asked about Carmichael's status on Oct. 2 and said it's too early to make changes to the coaching staff.

"Yet we have to be better," Allen told reporters. "I understand everyone's frustration because everyone in the building feels it."

Carmichael is a holdover from former head coach Sean Payton's staff, and he's been the Saints' offensive coordinator since 2009.

For the status quo to remain, things must improve. Some of the team's best players, from a healthier Carr to Alvin Kamara to the offensive line, need to play better. Coaching can help that by putting their best players in position to thrive.

In both cases, the ideal situation is no move being necessary. And in both cases, fan pressure is intense. Only improved performance can make it all go away.