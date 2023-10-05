Najee Harris says Steelers' struggles not on coaches: 'Right now we're just playing soft'

"The coaches only can coach," Harris said Wednesday, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Brian Batko. "At the end of the day, we have to do what we have to do. I see everybody talking about this coaching stuff, about play-calling, but bro, do y'all know how football works? Coaches only can coach. We've got to execute the plays. We're not trying to point the finger at all. This is not the time to do that. It keeps being a conversation that's brought up or things that's talked about so much. It's crazy. We have to execute at the end of the day, no matter who's back there calling the plays. I honestly say that we're not doing it right now. It has nothing to do with coaches. It's just players. We have to play better."