Around the NFL

Najee Harris says Steelers' struggles not on coaches: 'Right now we're just playing soft'

Published: Oct 05, 2023 at 08:51 AM
nfl-shield-1400x1000
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

All is not well in Pittsburgh.

Certainly not after the Steelers were molly whopped by a relatively young Houston Texans squad in Week 4.

The 30-6 loss was a continuation of Pittsburgh's offensive struggles, which have led to plenty of blame from fans and pundits directed at offensive coordinator Matt Canada.

Running back Najee Harris isn't having any of that. It's not about blaming the coaches in his mind. It's about looking in the mirror and toughening up in the meantime.

"The coaches only can coach," Harris said Wednesday, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Brian Batko. "At the end of the day, we have to do what we have to do. I see everybody talking about this coaching stuff, about play-calling, but bro, do y'all know how football works? Coaches only can coach. We've got to execute the plays. We're not trying to point the finger at all. This is not the time to do that. It keeps being a conversation that's brought up or things that's talked about so much. It's crazy. We have to execute at the end of the day, no matter who's back there calling the plays. I honestly say that we're not doing it right now. It has nothing to do with coaches. It's just players. We have to play better."

Approaching the first of their two annual slugfests with the Baltimore Ravens, the Steelers are in for an AFC North rivalry game in which physicality is a prerequisite. Per Harris' view, the Steelers haven't played like they'll need to against Baltimore over their 2-2 start in which both losses -- to the San Francisco 49ers and Texans -- have seen them give up 30 points, answer with an average of 6.5 and largely get out-muscled.

"Right now we're just playing soft," Harris said.

For a team representing the Steel City, Charmin-esque play is unacceptable.

It complements Harris' Wednesday stance of coaches only being able to do so much. It's the players who must execute and who must play with a fire that's been lacking as a whole for at least two games and on offense for much of the year.

Pittsburgh is 29th offensively in yards and 30th on defense in yards allowed, supporting a claim that the squad is getting pushed around.

Harris has struggled himself, having turned in 210 rushing yards and no touchdowns so far. He did get going in the second half against Houston, rushing nine times for 55 yards, though it was far too little way too late.

Related Links

When head coach Mike Tomlin responded with a "hell yeah" that change was coming after the loss to the Texans, many believed that meant some coaching shakeups. Tomlin explained Tuesday that wasn't the case and offered up that the squad would put on the pads for Wednesday's practice, likely supporting Harris' claim that they'd gone soft.

Pittsburgh struggled early in 2022 before Tomlin's bunch improved and was in the playoff hunt until the final week of a 9-8 campaign. That, coupled with a promising preseason, built high expectations for 2023. So far, the Steelers have fallen short. Something needs to change, but Harris has made it clear that the players must be the harbingers of that change.

"We can't just keep looking at the coaches as an outlet or whatever [the media] puts out there as outlets," Harris said. "That's just stupid, what y'all are doing, really. We can say what we want, but like I said, players play; coaches coach. We can't just keep looking and pointing fingers. We've got to point at ourselves. It's the man in the mirror, really. This is the NFL. Everybody runs the same damn plays. Everybody disguises differently, but it's just how we're gonna play it. Truthfully, I think that we're just not playing with that edge right now. That's what we need to do better."

On Sunday, the Steelers face a first-place Ravens squad and they'll need to bring an edge and hardness that Harris doesn't believe they've played with. An AFC North donnybrook might be just what Pittsburgh needs.

Related Content

news

Patriots HC Bill Belichick on Saints DE Cam Jordan: 'One of the players I have the most respect for in the league'

To begin his Wednesday news conference, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick complimented a list of New Orleans Saints players and coaches ahead of their Week 5 game. Belichick spent a little extra time talking about Cam Jordan. 
news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes puts WR struggles on himself: 'I think if I start playing better, everybody will start playing better'

The Kansas City Chiefs' offense isn't glistening as per usual and quarterback Patrick Mahomes is shouldering the blame for that, in particular the lack of production from his WR corps. "I just haven't played very good to start the season," Mahomes said Wednesday, "so I think if I start playing better, everybody will start playing better."
news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa on rookie De'Von Achane: 'I think the entire NFL can see it. Dude's a special player.'

Dolphins rookie RB De'Von Achane has taken the league by storm over the past two weeks, but QB Tua Tagovailoa has been impressed by his teammate's work ethic and mind for the game as much as his game-breaking ability. 
news

Chiefs HC Andy Reid lauds 'high-octane' RB Isiah Pacheco: 'He's going to go 100 mph and run hard every time'

Kansas City running back Isiah Pacheco turned in a career game against the New York Jets in his old New Jersey stomping grounds, but Chiefs head coach Andy Reid says his RB is going "100 mph" no matter the situation. 
news

Joe Burrow says 1-3 Bengals' Week 5 game vs. Cardinals is a must-win

Questioned Wednesday if he and the Bengals locker room believed their upcoming game was a must-win, quarterback Joe Burrow replied, "Yes," before the quandary was done being asked. 
news

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett (knee) says he'll be 'ready to go by Sunday' vs. Ravens

After suffering a knee injury in Week 4, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett says he'll be "ready to go" in the team's Week 5 game against the Baltimore Ravens. 
news

Week 5 injury report for 2023 NFL season

NFL.com keeps you up to date with each player's injury designation for Week 5 of the 2023 season.
news

2023 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Bears-Commanders on Prime Video

NFL.com's Eric Edholm breaks down four things to watch for when the Bears face the Commanders on "Thursday Night Football."
news

Jets coach Robert Saleh: 'No pitch count' anymore for RB Breece Hall

Jets running back ﻿Breece Hall﻿ is ready to fly. After playing under a rep count for four weeks, coach Robert Saleh said any restrictions are off. "There is no pitch count with him anymore," Saleh said.
news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, wife Brittany and 15 and Mahomies Foundation make $1.625 million contribution to Boys & Girls Clubs of America

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, his wife Brittany and the 15 and Mahomies Foundation are making a $1.625 million contribution to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.
news

Texans guard Kendrick Green (knee) placed on injured reserve, is latest Houston offensive lineman sidelined

Texans guard Kendrick Green was placed on injured reserve on Wednesday after suffering a knee injury in Sunday's win over the Steelers. Green will miss at least four games, though multiple reporters say the offensive lineman is out indefinitely with a torn meniscus.