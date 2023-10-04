Steelers QB Kenny Pickett (knee) says he'll be 'ready to go by Sunday' vs. Ravens

Kenny Pickett's knee injury cost him the final quarter of Pittsburgh's blowout loss to Houston, but it sounds as if that will be the only price he'll pay going forward.

Pickett told reporters Wednesday he's feeling well enough to expect to play in the Steelers' Week 5 contest against the Baltimore Ravens.

"Good, good," Pickett said when asked how he feels, per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Brian Batko. "I'll be ready to go by Sunday."

Pickett added he's been wearing a knee brace in practice, but isn't sure if he'll wear one in Sunday's divisional showdown.