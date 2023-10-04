Around the NFL

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett (knee) says he'll be 'ready to go by Sunday' vs. Ravens

Published: Oct 04, 2023 at 03:11 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Kenny Pickett's knee injury cost him the final quarter of Pittsburgh's blowout loss to Houston, but it sounds as if that will be the only price he'll pay going forward.

Pickett told reporters Wednesday he's feeling well enough to expect to play in the Steelers' Week 5 contest against the Baltimore Ravens.

"Good, good," Pickett said when asked how he feels, per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Brian Batko. "I'll be ready to go by Sunday."

Pickett added he's been wearing a knee brace in practice, but isn't sure if he'll wear one in Sunday's divisional showdown.

Pickett suffered the injury on a fourth-down play late in the third quarter of the Steelers' Week 4 loss, in which he ran into an oncoming rusher and was twisted as he was taken down for a sack. Mitch Trubisky replaced him for the remainder of the 30-6 defeat.

Related Content

news

Week 5 injury report for 2023 NFL season

NFL.com keeps you up to date with each player's injury designation for Week 5 of the 2023 season.
news

2023 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Bears-Commanders on Prime Video

NFL.com's Eric Edholm breaks down four things to watch for when the Bears face the Commanders on "Thursday Night Football."
news

Jets coach Robert Saleh: 'No pitch count' anymore for RB Breece Hall

Jets running back ﻿Breece Hall﻿ is ready to fly. After playing under a rep count for four weeks, coach Robert Saleh said any restrictions are off. "There is no pitch count with him anymore," Saleh said.
news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, wife Brittany and 15 and Mahomies Foundation make $1.625 million contribution to Boys & Girls Clubs of America

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, his wife Brittany and the 15 and Mahomies Foundation are making a $1.625 million contribution to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.
news

Texans guard Kendrick Green (knee) placed on injured reserve, is latest Houston offensive lineman sidelined

Texans guard Kendrick Green was placed on injured reserve on Wednesday after suffering a knee injury in Sunday's win over the Steelers. Green will miss at least four games, though multiple reporters say the offensive lineman is out indefinitely with a torn meniscus.
news

Browns GM Andrew Berry: Deshaun Watson (right shoulder) not viewed as 'long-term injury'

Deshaun Watson was a surprise inactive for the Browns' Week 4 loss the the rival Ravens. Cleveland general manager Andrew Berry explained the situation on Wednesday.
news

Bills quarterback Josh Allen, 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey highlight Players of the Week

Niners running back Christian McCaffrey and Bills quarterback Josh Allen were touchdown machines on Sunday and led the way for the NFL's weekly honor roll on Wednesday. 
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Oct. 4

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Broncos releasing Randy Gregory; veteran pass rusher signed $70M free-agent contract in 2022

The Denver Broncos are releasing pass rusher Randy Gregory, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday.
news

Patriots acquiring CB J.C. Jackson from Chargers with rookie Christian Gonzalez (shoulder) likely out for season

The Los Angeles Chargers are trading cornerback J.C. Jackson to the New England Patriots for a swap of late-round picks in 2025, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Patriots rookie cornerback Christian Gonzalez suffered a torn labrum and will likely miss the rest of the 2023 season, Rapoport reported.
news

Jaleel McLaughlin bringing 'bull' mentality, could see expanded role in Broncos' backfield

When Broncos RB Jaleel McLaughlin scored in Sunday's comeback win over the Bears, the undrafted rookie dug his feet in the dirt like a raging bull. McLaughlin said the celebration is symbolic of his mentality.