2023 NFL season, Week 2: What We Learned from Monday night doubleheader 

- Olave catch jumpstarts struggling Saints. A good portion of the game consisted of more of what we saw out of the Saints offense in Week 1: productive plays to start drives, before stalling out in the red zone. But after going 0 for 2 on two trips to the red zone and failing to score a touchdown through almost three full quarters Monday night, a highlight-reel play from Chris Olave seemed to bring the offense to life. Running down the sideline on a long throw by Derek Carr, Olave reached out and tipped the ball up with one hand before getting his second arm free to bring it in. The 42-yard reception put the Saints in Panthers territory, and they used the newfound momentum to finally find the end zone and get things going.
- Bryce has another rough outing. The Panthers offense still hasn't found its rhythm through two games of Bryce Young learning on the job. It doesn't help that Young continues to be pressured at a high rate behind a leaky offensive line, but he also made mistakes that can be attributed to his inexperience. Young had multiple pass attempts in which he overthrew an open receiver, giving away costly potential yards. And he had one, almost two, fumbles, the second negated because of a defensive holding penalty. The offense was just 4 for 14 on third down, and had one long scoring drive of 75 yards late in the game, with no other drive going longer than 44 yards. There were small positives, like Adam Thielen getting more involved, as he caught the touchdown and two-point conversion in the fourth quarter, and Young using his legs to get some good yardage, but overall it's clear there's still a lot of work to do.
- New Orleans run game sees lows and highs. After recording only 69 yards rushing last week against a stout Titans defense, the Saints were looking to get back on track this week, and early on they looked to be establishing the run well. Through three drives they had 58 yards rushing, but then Jamaal Williams, who had half of those yards, left the game with a hamstring injury. With Alvin Kamara still serving his suspension and Kendre Miller inactive due to injury, that left Taysom Hill and Tony Jones, who was a game-day elevation, as rushing options. The Saints largely abandoned the run game for the next four drives, but brought it back in the second half with positive results. Jones rushed for both of the team's touchdowns and Hill used his versatile skill set to rack up 75 yards on the ground, often lined up at the QB position. Though it looked rough for a moment, the run game came through when it mattered.
- Panthers D kept it close. With the offense unable to put up points for most of the game, it was up to the Panthers' defense to keep things close. And for a majority of the contest Carolina achieved its goal, getting pressure on Carr early to limit the passing game. Four players had at least half a sack, including two for linebacker Frankie Luvu and one for Kamu Grugier-Hill, in for an injured Shaq Thompson. The unit had six tackles for loss, seven passes defensed and an interception, and before the Saints' break-through drive near the end of the third quarter, the Panthers D had only given up 142 yards. Though Carolina came away with another loss, the early defense was a bright spot.
Next Gen stat of the game: Chris Olave's 42-yard catch in the third quarter increased the Saints' win probability by 12% (55% to 67%) in Week 2. He had less than a yard of separation (0.8 yards) on C.J. Henderson when the ball arrived.
NFL Research: Derek Carr's 65.5 passer rating in Monday night's win is the worst passer rating he has had in a win in his career (previously 0-25 with a sub-70 passer rating).