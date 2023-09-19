Frank Reich: Panthers' offensive struggles not just on Bryce Young's shoulders

Throughout the preseason, Young and the first-team offense struggled behind some shoddy offensive line play. That was a culprit Monday, as well, with Young getting sacked four times. The running game produced just 100 yards even, with Young contributing 34.

"We all got to get better, everybody's got to get better, coaches and players, so that's the way we work through it," Reich said.

There were some boos that could be heard from the home crowd, but Reich is of the belief that those were directed at him and not his rookie signal-caller.

"I don't think that's for Bryce, that's on me, that's on our team, so that's part of it, but it's part of every game," Reich said. "I don't like it, believe me we want to give the fans wins and an exciting brand of football, that's what we're going to do. But it's a process, we're two games into a 17-game season. Things haven't gone the way we want to, but nobody's throwing in the towel, and it's a long year."

Reich clarified that he will not be handing over the play-calling duties as the Panthers continue to search for a spark to light up the offense.

Despite the numbers and results, Young is saying the right things and aiming to overcome the tumultuous start.