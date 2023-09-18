The First Read: Five burning questions off Week 2; plus, risers/sliders & Week 3's most intriguing game

1) Can Sean Payton really turn around the Denver Broncos? Payton showed up in Denver with all the requisite credentials to excite a fan base that witnessed a train wreck under former head coach Nathaniel Hackett in 2022. The problem is that the Broncos haven't won a game yet and they've blown fourth-quarter leads in each loss. They actually held a commanding lead of 21-3 over Washington on Sunday before ultimately losing, 35-33. So, how does one make sense of this? Generally speaking, the Broncos look like they're playing better, especially quarterback Russell Wilson. But they also are making the same types of critical mistakes that undermine any team's chances of winning. The buzz word around Denver when Payton arrived this past offseason was culture. He was going to show a talented team how to win, and it would respond by actually winning. Now Denver has two losses against a pair of teams that didn't even make the playoffs last year, with a road trip to undefeated Miami coming next. The two games after that -- against the Bears and Jets -- look winnable, but 0-3 is a major hurdle to clear in a crowded AFC. Verdict: PANIC

2) Can Zach Wilson play well enough to help the New York Jets reach the playoffs? Wilson looked as bad in Sunday's 30-10 loss to Dallas as most people likely anticipated. He completed just 12 of his 27 passes for 170 yards, with one touchdown and three interceptions. He was running for his life most of the afternoon and honestly had no chance of keeping the Jets in the game. The question is whether this will be a weekly occurrence for New York. Wilson made enough plays in Week 1 emergency duty -- when he helped the Jets beat the Bills after starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers sustained a torn Achilles -- but that win also had plenty to do with New York forcing four Josh Allen turnovers. The only way the Jets win consistently with Wilson is if their running game and defense dominate. That didn't happen in Dallas, where Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb lit up the Jets' secondary, and it doesn't seem realistic moving forward. Wilson is probably a better player than he was a year ago, after watching Rodgers and turning the page on 2022. It just doesn't seem that he's improved enough to help this team end the NFL's longest active playoff drought. Verdict: PANIC