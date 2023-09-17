'Different' Lamar Jackson, Ravens offense on display during road win over AFC North rival Bengals

Agholor is part of a revamped receivers room that has given Jackson the best array of tools he has ever played with. But, like many teams that did not play their starters in the preseason, the Ravens had to work their way into a rhythm. The Bengals looked like they were finally getting there in the second half -- they had just 63 yards of offense in the first half, and 219 yards and two touchdown drives in the second. The Ravens got there during the last week of practice, though. Agholor said he thought the level of focus and effort during practice would lead to a game like this and among the plays that the Ravens hit in practice was the Agholor touchdown. And even the absence of their starting center (Tyler Linderbaum) and left tackle (Ronnie Stanley), or an ankle injury to Beckham that knocked him from the game, could not slow them.

"Just experience," Jackson said. "We hadn't played for a while together. I feel like today we stepped it up. The offensive line blocked their tail off, guys were getting open. It made my decision making much faster."

New coordinator Todd Monken's offense is predicated on the pass, but the Ravens were in control Sunday because they were balanced. They ran for 178 yards -- Jackson had 54 of them -- and that gave them six more minutes in time of possession and also allowed them to do something the Ravens usually rely on their defense to do: close out games. After the Bengals scored to close the game to 27-24 with 3:28 remaining, the Ravens had to keep the Bengals off the field. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor later said if the Bengals had gotten the ball back, Burrow would have gone back in. He was not needed. The Ravens reeled off six straight runs, including a 12-yarder by Jackson and a 1-yarder up the middle by Gus Edwards, both on third down, to run the clock out.