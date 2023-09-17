2023 NFL season, Week 2: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's action in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season. Catch up on each game's biggest takeaways using the links below:
EARLY GAMES
- Atlanta Falcons 25, Green Bay Packers 24
- Buffalo Bills, 38, Las Vegas Raiders 10
- Baltimore Ravens 27, Cincinnati Bengals 24
- Seattle Seahawks 37, Detroit Lions 31
- Indianapolis Colts 31, Houston Texans 20
- Kansas City Chiefs 17, Jacksonville Jaguars 9
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27, Chicago Bears 17
- Tennessee Titans 27, Los Angeles Chargers 24
Kevin Patra's takeaways:
- Bijan Robinson shines as Falcons overcome double-digit fourth-quarter deficit. In the nascent stage of his NFL career, the rookie running back continues to show his difference-making ability. Robinson's combination of burst, strength and cutting ability makes defenders look silly. Robinson generated 172 scrimmage yards, including 124 rushing on 19 totes. He finished with four forced missed tackles on runs and 88 rushing yards after contact. The rookie's versatility was on display late in the game, splitting out wide versus linebacker De'Vondre Campbell on a third-and-3. Robinson got wide open for an easy conversion to milk more time off the clock before the game-winning field goal. He's a force for the 2-0 Falcons. Meanwhile, Desmond Ridder was fortunate not to have more than one INT and needs to be better in the red zone, where Atlanta went 2 for 5. But the QB made some clutch plays late to spearhead a comeback, particularly with his legs. Despite trailing by 12 points entering the fourth quarter, the Falcons' young offensive players didn't lose their heads and made enough plays to squeak out the win.
- Packers' offense hits the skid late. Jordan Love threw three TDs and didn't have an interception, but missing Aaron Jones, Christian Watson and David Bakhtiari proved big for Green Bay's offense. The Packers' young receivers showed some juice, with rookies Jayden Reed (4/37/2) and Dontayvion Wicks (2/40/1) making plays early. However, Green Bay lacked fluidity and consistent oomph. After generating a 24-12 lead late in the third quarter, Love and the offense went in the tank, unable to earn a single first down on three fourth-quarter drives. With the run game stymied sans Jones, the Packers' offense couldn't stay on the field. Green Bay was outgained by 222 yards and 10 first downs by Desmond Ridder's Falcons.
- Falcons' revamped defense off to a good start in 2023. After clamping down on Bryce Young in Week 1, the Falcons' defense made plays to get off the field against Green Bay. The newcomers continued to make plays. Kaden Elliss flew in for a massive sack. Calais Campbell ate up blockers against the run. Bud Dupree had a big pressure late to get Love off his spot and force an incompletion. A.J. Terrell continues to show he's one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL, making a huge pass breakup in the end zone early and he nearly had an INT late. There still are issues to clean up, and Atlanta didn't have the big turnovers like last week, but keeping any offense under 225 yards and 18 first downs is a good sign.
Next Gen stat of the game: Falcons RB Bijan Robinson registered 17 rushes for 118 yards (6.9 average) on rushes outside the tackles vs. 2 rushes for 6 yards inside the tackles.
NFL Research: Desmond Ridder has not lost at home as a starting QB in his career 4-0 (0-2 on the road). It's the first time Atlanta has won its first two games since 2017 (beat the Packers in Week 2 at home that season as well).
Nick Shook's takeaways:
- The Bills ran the ball well! Too often in recent seasons, Buffalo has disproportionately relied on Josh Allen to power their offense. Week 2 was not one of those games, thankfully. Offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey trusted the run early and often, riding the full stable of runners to a total of 183 yards on the ground. James Cook compiled his best day as a pro, racking up 123 yards on 17 carries and catching four passes for 36 yards. Damien Harris chipped in 33 yards on seven totes and Latavius Murray added 22 yards on six carries, with each accounting for a rushing touchdown. For once, the Bills didn't need Allen to lead them on the ground. Unsurprisingly, they thrived because of it.
- Do not do this to Jimmy Garoppolo all season, Raiders. Las Vegas started the day on a strong note, going 75 yards in five plays thanks to a 34-yard Tre Tucker run and two completions to Davante Adams, with the second producing a touchdown. But that was the last time the Raiders would score a TD. Las Vegas encountered remarkable struggles on the ground, with 2022 rushing champion Josh Jacobs finishing with -2 yards on nine attempts. Tucker's single run ended up leading the Raiders in rushing for the day. And with so much offensive responsibility placed on Garoppolo's shoulders, the Raiders were doomed. Garoppolo threw two interceptions and would've had to be a superhero to lead the Raiders out of this tough spot. He was merely human.
- It took them six quarters, but the Bills remembered who they are. Buffalo seemed to enter Week 2 still reeling from their Week 1 loss to the Zach Wilson-led Jets. The effects were visible for much of the first half. Fortunately, a couple of very impressive second-quarter possessions placed Buffalo back on track, fueling its offensive engine via two Allen touchdown passes, including an excellent bit of improvisation on the connection with Khalil Shakir for six points. Those drives set the tone for the second half, in which Buffalo simply outclassed Las Vegas on both sides of the ball. Rumors of Buffalo's demise were greatly exaggerated, it seems.
Next Gen Stat of the game: Josh Allen completed 7 of 8 passes for 73 yards and two touchdowns while throwing on the run in the 38-10 win over the Raiders.
NFL Research: Josh Jacobs recorded the fewest single-game rushing yards from a reigning rushing leader since 1950.
Nick Shook's takeaways:
- Lamar Jackson is settling in. Although Baltimore won in Week 1, Jackson's outing that day wasn't entirely memorable. That's to be expected of a quarterback operating in a new offense. But on Sunday, Jackson started to flourish in Todd Monken's system. He tossed multiple beautiful passes, including a majestic missile downfield to rookie Zay Flowers for 52 yards (leading to a Mark Andrews touchdown grab), but his best pass came on a pivotal possession early in the fourth quarter. After watching a similar pass to Devin Duvernay fall incomplete earlier in the drive, Jackson dropped a gorgeous dime on Nelson Agholor on third down, pushing Baltimore's lead to 10. The score proved pivotal, as the Ravens held onto a three-point lead in the final minutes, thanks in part to Jackson's scrambling ability. Jackson made a few mistakes, but he was better in Week 2 than he was in Week 1. And Baltimore likely doesn't win without his rare talent.
- Cincinnati is still finding its footing offensively. The Bengals' disastrous Week 1 outing bled over into Week 2, so much so that fans at Paycor Stadium began raining boos on the offense following another first-half failure. At one point early in the second quarter, Cincinnati had run just six offensive plays, gained 14 yards, maintained possession for just 4:02 and hadn't picked up a single first down. Joe Burrow entered halftime with 35 passing yards, one less than the 36 he recorded in the first half of Week 1. But the tide started to turn in the second half, when Burrow began relying on short completions to build a rhythm. It seemed to unlock Cincinnati's offense, as Burrow put together two touchdown drives of 13-plus plays in the third and fourth quarters to keep the game close. They just didn't get one more opportunity to try to pull out a win, dropping to 0-2 -- but it's not as ugly as it seems after Sunday.
- Todd Monken's offense is starting to take shape. Because it wasn't explosive statistically or visually, Baltimore's Week 1 win was somewhat strange. That was not the case in Week 2. The strength of Baltimore's offense under Monken might be versatility. Take the second half, for example. Odell Beckham Jr. exited due to injury, and instead of starting to slow down, Jackson simply leaned on the teammates available to him. Agholor made a semi-significant contribution, Flowers had another nice outing and Rashod Bateman got involved. Andrews made a big catch on second-and-23 to help Baltimore earn a first down on the next play during what was the most important scoring drive of the afternoon. Baltimore distributed carries almost evenly, with Gus Edwards and Justice Hill tallying 10 and 11, respectively, for a combined total of 103 yards. Add in Jackson's 12 totes for 54 yards and you have a well-rounded, if not spectacular, offense. That's winning football.
Next Gen stat of the game: Lamar Jackson was 13 of 19 for 123 yards and 2 TDs when targeting receivers aligned in the slot. His 19 attempts to receivers aligned in the slot is the second most in a game in Jackson's career (20 in Week 2, 2019 vs. Cardinals).
NFL Research: With five catches for 31 yards on Sunday, Ja'Marr Chase now has more games with fewer than 40 receiving yards (two) this season than he had in all of 2022 (one).
Eric Edholm's takeaways:
- Geno Smith atones for late mistake, leads brilliant overtime drive. Late in regulation, the Seahawks were sitting on a 31-28 lead, trying to run out the clock. Smith had played pretty brilliantly most of the game, but made a critical error in taking a 17-yard sack white trying to do too much. That allowed the Lions to tie the game in regulation and send it to overtime. Smith wasn't about to make the same mistake twice. He completed six of his seven passes on the opening drive of OT, hitting Noah Fant for 17 big yards to start, DK Metcalf for a massive 16 on third-and-6, Colby Parkinson for 21 and then Tyler Lockett for the 6-yard walk-off score. Smith, who threw for 328 yards and two scores on 32-of-41 passing, was in control all game -- just as he was in the Week 4 meeting at Detroit a year ago. This was why the Seahawks paid Smith in the offseason. He played a big-time game on the road against a team coming off its biggest win in years and helped the Seahawks avoid an 0-2 start.
- Lions struggle to block late, make key stops. The Lions were without LT Taylor Decker, forcing RT Penei Sewell to shift over and Matt Nelson to start at right tackle, but the Lions blocked well through most of the game. The trouble seemed to start when Halapoulivaati Vaitai left the game with about 10 minutes to go. From that point on, the Seahawks got far more consistent pressure. A couple plays after Vaitai left the game, Jared Goff was sacked. On the play after the sack, Goff was pressured and he threw his first INT in 383 attempts, a pick that was run back for six by the Seahawks' Tre Brown. Defensively, the Lions struggled to handle the Seahawks' pass-catchers and get off the field on third downs. Injuries and missed tackles plagued them throughout the game, and CB Jerry Jacobs had a target on his back all afternoon. Jacobs allowed eight catches on eight targets for 85 yards and a TD, per Next Gen Stats.
- Seattle's backups come up huge. Both teams came in with significant injuries, and each left with more. But it was Seattle that emerged from this game with the more competent reserves, several of whom came up big. Backup OTs Stone Forsythe and Jake Curhan had clean sheets -- zero penalties, QB hits or sacks allowed. CB Riq Woolen went down mid-game with a shoulder injury, giving way to Tre Brown, who has played fewer than 200 defensive snaps the previous two seasons combined. After a facemask penalty, Brown took over in the fourth quarter with a sack of Goff and a pick-six that gave Seattle a 10-point lead. The Lions lost RB David Montgomery and struggled to run the ball thereafter. The loss of Vaitai also clearly was huge. They also lost pass rusher James Houston and had trouble finding any semblance of a pass rush most of the game.
Next Gen stat of the game: Geno Smith was 19-of-22 passing for 189 yards and two TDs (+20.1% CPOE) when targeting receivers outside of the numbers in the Seahawks' 37-31 win. Smith targeted receivers outside of the numbers on 57.5% of his targets, his highest rate in a game as a Seahawk.
NFL Research: The Lions lost their third game since the start of the 2022 season in which they scored 30-plus points, the most such losses in the NFL in that span (two of the three losses were against the Seahawks).
Michael Baca's takeaways:
- Gardner Minshew maintains Colts' offensive surge in relief. Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson was off to a strong start before leaving early in the second quarter due to a concussion. Minshew then entered the game and orchestrated consecutive 75-plus yard touchdown drives to end the first half with a 28-10 lead. That was all that was needed with Indy's defense taking care of business. Minshew's ability to make short, accurate passes and Indianapolis' efficient play (zero turnovers) allowed for a decisive victory. Running back Zack Moss turned in 88 yards off 18 carries (one TD) and added four receptions for 19 yards, but on a day when everything was seemingly planned around Richardson (scored two first TDs of game), Shane Steichen successfully adjusted on offense to earn his first career win as a head coach.
- Texans O-line issues rear their head. C.J. Stroud's second career start was just as grueling as his debut thanks to a hobbled offensive line dealing with the absence of left tackle Laremy Tunsil. The Colts' defense mauled the rookie to the tune of nine QB hits and six sacks, one of which forced Stroud to lose a fumble in the first quarter, setting up an Indianapolis touchdown. Even when Stroud did have time to throw, he had happy feet and his accuracy on short throws was greatly affected in the early going. Eventually things settled down in the second half and Stroud was allowed to find a connection with Nico Collins, who led the team with seven receptions for 146 yards and caught the rookie's first-career TD pass. Robert Woods (6/74) and Tank Dell (7/72, TD) also got into the mix, but the Texans' inefficiency in the red zone (1 of 4) hamstrung any real threat of a comeback.
- Michael Pittman, Josh Downs lead Colts' sure-handed receiving corps. Their stat lines won't jump out and wow you, but the Colts' receivers were instrumental in the win. Pittman led the team with eight receptions for 56 yards on 12 targets and Downs (4 receptions for 37 yards) turned heads with some impressive grabs in key situations. The Colts converted half of their third-down conversions (6 of 12) and scored points on all four of their red zone trips.
Next Gen stat of the day: During his 18-yard touchdown run on the Colts' opening drive, Anthony Richardson reached a top speed of 19.15 mph within 1903 yards of distance traveled. The average quarterback would have scored only 1.8% of the time, according to the NGS expected rushing yards model.
NFL Research: Anthony Richardson is the first Colt to have 2-plus rushing TDs in the first quarter of a game since Edgerrin James did so in Week 11 of the 1999 season.
Eric Edholm's takeaways:
- Chiefs' offense not amazing, but Patrick Mahomes delivers on birthday. Mahomes' 28th birthday got off to a tough start as he and the Chiefs gave the ball away three times in the first half. Mahomes threw a pick with pressure in his face, and the Chiefs were lucky their defense held on fourth down on the ensuing possession. But on their final possession of the first half, trailing 3-0, Mahomes hit six straight passes to five Chiefs and led a much-needed TD drive. That seemed to loosen up Kansas City a bit, and Mahomes was even better on the first drive of the third quarter, getting Travis Kelce more involved after he was targeted just twice in the first half. Then Mahomes had his typical moment late in the game when he improvised and found a wide-open Skyy Moore for the backbreaking play in the waning minutes. On a day when the Chiefs lost the turnover battle 3-1 and the penalty battle 12-2 (Chiefs RT Jawaan Taylor was flagged five times and briefly benched for Prince Tega Wanogho), Mahomes did just enough to atone for his team's mistakes.
- Jaguars' offense stalls despite gift-wrapped chances. Jacksonville was unable to sustain any type of drive in the first half, gifted three points thanks to a Kansas City muffed punt return. Things were only slightly better in the second half as the Jaguars drove to the Kansas City red zone twice in the fourth quarter. But they failed to punch it in, settling for a field goal on the first one, and on the second they turned the ball over on downs for the second time in the game. On a day when the Jacksonville defense kept Patrick Mahomes relatively contained for most of the game, the Jaguars' offense couldn't find any space to operate against Kansas City. Doug Pederson and Press Taylor had no answers in this game, especially as rookie OT Anton Harrison struggled, which seemed to slim down their playbook.
- Chris Jones is back. Jones' holdout was a big storyline in Week 1, as Jones sat out as his Chiefs couldn't take down the Lions at home in the season opener. But after signing a massive new contract last week, Jones made his presence felt in a huge defensive effort by the Chiefs, coming up with several big plays. The Jags were looking to tie the game late in the fourth quarter, down 17-9, but Jones and Felix Anudike-Uzomah converged on Trevor Lawrence, whose fumble set up a fourth-and-12 and an eventual turnover on downs. Jones had a sack earlier on a fourth-and-5 play that was another huge momentum turn and had a big pressure on third-and-14 to force an incompletion. The Chiefs put Jones on rookie OT Anton Harrison and it yielded big results. Jones is back, and the Chiefs' defense came up big to avoid an 0-2 start.
Next Gen stat of the game: Trevor Lawrence finished with the most pass attempts in the red zone (seven) without a completion in a game in the NGS era (since 2016). Lawrence lost -6.9 EPA on his seven red-zone pass attempts.
NFL Research: The Jaguars' nine points were the second-fewest points scored by the Jaguars in the Doug Pederson era, just behind the six points they scored against the Texans last year.
Kevin Patra's takeaways:
- Baker Mayfield, Mike Evans light up Bears D. Blessed with good blocking against a limp pass rush, Mayfield torched the Bears' secondary, finding chunk gains easily. Evans made a host of big plays, including a 70-yard catch and run and a 32-yard TD. Mayfield went 26-of-34 passing for 317 yards and a score without taking a sack. The Bucs offense moved the ball at will between the 20s, racking up 437 total yards -- including 103 scrimmage yards and a TD from running back Rachaad White. The blowout would have ensued earlier had it not been for red zone issues (1 of 4). Sunday was a reminder that with weapons at his disposal in Tampa Bay, Mayfield can still make plays when his head isn't scrambled by pressure.
- Sack party for Bucs D. Tampa's defense dominated the line of scrimmage, sacking Justin Fields six times and bottling up the athletic quarterback (4 rushing attempts for 3 yards with a TD run). Joe Tryon-Shoyinka led the fiesta with two QB takedowns. Vita Vea dominated the middle, gobbling up 1.5 sacks and three QB hits. Shaquil Barrett put the cherry on top late, reading an inside screen and intercepting a pass for a TD. Tampa's D has questions with injuries on the back end, but when the front plays like it did on Sunday, it can control games.
- Justin Fields can't find consistency. Fields and the Bears' offense got off to a good start, driving 75 yards, capped off by a 5-yard TD run for the QB. Things sputtered from there. Fields missed a host of throws, took too long in the pocket and the offense generated 62 net yards on its next six drives. There were some flashes, with Fields getting DJ Moore (6/104) involved this week. The QB lasered a TD to Chase Claypool to get the Bears back in the game in the fourth quarter. However, Fields ended the game with two INTs, squelching any chance for a comeback. For long stretches, the play-calling feels stale, the QB looks rattled and the offensive line remains a massive issue. Missing the explosive plays with his legs, Fields and the Bears' offense are in a bad place to open the season.
Next Gen stat of the game: The Bears' defense generated 17 team pressures on Baker Mayfield (50% pressure rate), but did not record a sack, tied for the sixth-most pressures without a sack since the start of last season.
NFL Research: Baker Mayfield has done something Tom Brady never did in Tampa: start a season 2-0 and not throw an INT in either game. The last TB QB to do so was Shaun King in 2000.