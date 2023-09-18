Brandon Staley: 'Convenient storyline' to say Chargers' 0-2 start linked to playoff loss to Jaguars

The Los Angeles Chargers' overtime loss to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday continued a frustrating trend.

The Bolts own a 21-10 record when holding a lead at any point in the fourth quarter with Justin Herbert at the helm, which is the most such losses in the NFL since the 2020 season, according to NFL Research.

Sunday's result also marked the fourth consecutive one-score defeat for L.A. dating back to last season, including the wild-card loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in which the Chargers held a 27-0 lead late into the second quarter.

Head coach Brandon Staley scoffed at any idea of last year's playoff defeat affecting his team in 2023.

"I'm not worried about the Jacksonville loss -- the Jacksonville loss hasn't carried onto the season whatsoever," Staley said during his post-game press conference when a reporter brought up the game. "If you've seen our training camp or you've seen the way we've played in the first two games, it hasn't had an impact on our team whatsoever. Our team is connected, our team has played its heart out in two games, and we've lost two tough games. It has nothing to do with the Jacksonville game and if you ask anyone in our locker room, it has nothing to do with the Jacksonville game. And that's just the truth.