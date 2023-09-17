2023 NFL season, Week 2: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 2 Sunday:
- Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle) was ruled out in the second half of Sunday's game versus the Bengals.
- Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde (hamstring) did not return to the game versus the Raiders.
- Chicago Bears safety Eddie Jackson (foot) was ruled out in the first half of Sunday's game versus the Buccaneers. Wide receiver Darnell Mooney (knee) is questionable to return.
- Cincinnati Bengals safety Nick Scott was ruled out after being evaluated for a concussion in the second half of Sunday's game versus the Ravens.
- Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (hip) is questionable to return in Sunday's game versus the Seahawks . Running back David Montgomery (thigh) is questionable to return to the game. Linebacker James Houston (ankle) was ruled out in the second half of Sunday's game.
- Green Bay Packers guard Elgton Jenkins (knee) was ruled out in the second half of Sunday's game versus the Falcons.
- Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson was ruled out after being evaluated for a concussion. Backup Gardner Minshew entered the game in the second quarter versus the Texans. Center Ryan Kelly is being evaluated for a concussion.
- Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen (chest) is questionable to return versus the Lions.
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Chase Edmonds (knee) was ruled out in the second half of Sunday's game versus the Bears.