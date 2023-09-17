2023 NFL season, Week 2: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Around the NFL

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 2 Sunday:

  • Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle) was ruled out in the second half of Sunday's game versus the Bengals.
  • Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde (hamstring) did not return to the game versus the Raiders.
  • Chicago Bears safety Eddie Jackson (foot) was ruled out in the first half of Sunday's game versus the Buccaneers. Wide receiver Darnell Mooney (knee) is questionable to return.
  • Cincinnati Bengals safety Nick Scott was ruled out after being evaluated for a concussion in the second half of Sunday's game versus the Ravens.
  • Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (hip) is questionable to return in Sunday's game versus the Seahawks . Running back David Montgomery (thigh) is questionable to return to the game. Linebacker James Houston (ankle) was ruled out in the second half of Sunday's game.
  • Green Bay Packers guard Elgton Jenkins (knee) was ruled out in the second half of Sunday's game versus the Falcons.
  • Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson was ruled out after being evaluated for a concussion. Backup Gardner Minshew entered the game in the second quarter versus the Texans. Center Ryan Kelly is being evaluated for a concussion.
  • Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen (chest) is questionable to return versus the Lions.
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Chase Edmonds (knee) was ruled out in the second half of Sunday's game versus the Bears.

news

Colts QB Anthony Richardson suffers concussion in first half vs. Texans

Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson was ruled out of Sunday's game against the Houston Texans after suffering a concussion in the first half.
news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 2 games of 2023 NFL season

NFL.com keeps you up to date with the inactive reports for every Sunday game in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

Texans QB C.J. Stroud (right shoulder) active vs. Colts

Texans rookie QB C.J. Stroud (right shoulder) is officially active for Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts.
news

Aaron Jones, Christian Watson inactive for Packers-Falcons

The Packers will be without two of their most electric skill players against the Falcons on Sunday. Running back Aaron Jones and wide receiver ﻿Christian Watson﻿ are both officially inactive with hamstring injuries.
news

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce (knee) active vs. Jaguars

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce is officially active for today's game against the Jaguars despite being listed as questionable with a knee injury.
news

Falcons RBs Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier to continue splitting carries in backfield

Atlanta plans to continue splitting carries at running back between standout rookie ﻿Bijan Robinson﻿ and second-year ball-carrier ﻿Tyler Allgeier﻿, including Sunday against the Packers, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
news

Injury roundup: Ravens TE Mark Andrews (quad) active vs. Bengals

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (quad) is officially active against the Bengals and is set to make his 2023 season debut. 
news

Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney not dwelling on Week 1 drops: 'I know I could have made those plays'

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney isn't going to let one subpar performance in Week 1 tarnish his confidence ahead of Sunday's game in Jacksonville. 
news

Panthers pass rusher Brian Burns says contract talks 'on hold' with 2023 season underway

Carolina Panthers star linebacker Brian Burns made it known that he wants a long-term deal, but with the season underway, Burns affirmed on Saturday that his focus is now "all about ball."
news

Chargers RB Austin Ekeler, LB Eric Kendricks downgraded to out vs. Titans

Los Angeles Chargers running back ﻿Austin Ekeler﻿ and linebackers ﻿Eric Kendricks﻿ and ﻿Chris Rumph II﻿ have been downgraded to out for Sunday's road matchup versus the Tennessee Titans.
news

Browns WR Amari Cooper (groin) questionable to play vs. Steelers

Browns WR Amari Cooper (groin) is officially questionable for Monday night's AFC North showdown versus the Pittsburgh Steelers, the team announced Saturday.