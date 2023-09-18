Broncos' Sean Payton aims to fix 'slow' communication issues on offense: 'If we need to wristband it, we will'

Ahhhhh, the wristband chatter is back.

For those of you who blocked the 2022 Denver Broncos from your mind -- I can't blame you -- let me refresh.

Last November, Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll noted that Geno Smith wearing a wristband with a play-call sheet helped the offense run smoother. It was a dig at Wilson, who Carroll added was "resistant" to wearing such a band.

Wilson got a solid retort in, noting the Seahawks "won a lot of games" without a wristband.

Fun times.

A QB wearing a wristband isn't new or innovative. If it was good enough for Tom Brady, it's good enough for anyone.

The difference here is that if Wilson remains resistant to a wristband, but Payton insists, believing it could help smooth out the operation, it could lead to the first on-field power move of the coach's reign.

"I thought we've done a really good job of getting in and out of the huddles," Wilson said on Sunday. "I thought we had two or three plays where we could've been a little bit faster. In the first half, we called a timeout on one of them. We have to be cleaner. We'll be cleaner next time."

Denver got off to a hot start against Washington, but a Wilson fumble late in the first half and another interception turned the tide, going from up 21-3 to down 35-24. The communication issues are part of the problem, as has been the defense's inability to get a stop the past two weeks.

Payton knows it's on him to turn things around before they snowball further downhill.

"I get it, and I get that we're going to write and talk about it," he said. "I can't change that we're 0-2, but I can certainly change how we approach the next game and prepare to play the third game. That's all we can do."