NFL stats and records, Week 2: Colts' Anthony Richardson in elite company; Bills' Josh Allen back on track

1) Puka Nacua sets record start for rookie WRs

Nacua, the newest member of the Ramily, has seen his hype level elevated from "sleeper" to "top waiver priority" in the past week -- and he somehow lived up to it all.

Nacua set an NFL rookie record with 15 receptions in the Rams' Week 2 loss at home against the 49ers. (Four rookies had reached 14 receptions, most recently Najee Harris in 2021.) His total through two career games is 25 receptions, also a rookie record.

The 23-year-old wideout became one of five players in the Super Bowl era to record at least 10 catches and at least 100 receiving yards in his team's first two games of the season, with Nacua being the only rookie to do so. The other four players to accomplish that feat are Cooper Kupp in 2022, Miles Austin in 2010, Isaac Bruce in 1998 and Andre Rison in 1994. For those keeping score at home, that is three Rams players.