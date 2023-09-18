Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill: Patriots fans are some of 'worst fans' in NFL

After his 215-yard performance in Week 1, Hill was slowed to 40 yards on five catches Sunday night, but snagged an important TD late in the first half to push the Dolphins' lead to 14. Hill wasn't worried about his lack of big plays against Bill Belichick's defense.

"We won, didn't we?" he said. "That should be the only focus. That's why we play the game."

The Patriots played five-plus defensive backs on 32 of 61 snaps, per Next Gen Stats, to slow down the speedy Hill and running mate Jaylen Waddle. It worked for the most part, but the Dolphins beat New England with an excellent running game and spreading the ball around.

Rookie corner Christian Gonzalez did a fantastic job tailing Hill (with help over the top). The rookie was the nearest defender on four of Hill's nine targets and allowed one catch for eight yards.

Hill was held to -36 receiving yards over expected on nine targets, per NGS, his second-lowest since joining Miami in 2022. The Patriots have held Hill to a negative RecYOE in all three matchups with the Dolphins. Miami won all three games.