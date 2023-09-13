Analysis

Zach Wilson presented 'great opportunity' as Jets turn the page after Aaron Rodgers' injury

Published: Sep 13, 2023 at 07:35 PM
Judy_Battista_1400x1000
Judy Battista

Senior National Columnist

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – When you pull up to the New York Jets' training facility, you come to a guard gate, manned by people who have worked for the Jets for years. On Wednesday, one of them summed up the state of the NFL's most snake-bitten team perfectly: 

"It was such a big win. And such a big loss."

The NFL moves fast, though, and Jets head coach Robert Saleh, in words and tone, made it clear that the mourning period for Aaron Rodgers' Achilles’ tear was over, and the time had come to worry about the Dallas Cowboys, who the Jets play on Sunday. The Jets want Rodgers around when he is ready, he can have a headset on the sidelines, And Saleh said he would be shocked if Rodgers ends his career this way, although he indicated he has not talked to Rodgers about his plans. It has been a roller coaster for players, many of whom did not find out until after the Monday night overtime victory over the Buffalo Bills the severity of Rodgers' injury.

Related Links

But the message to his team was about life after Rodgers, which begins now. 

"I don't think there is anything to say," Saleh said. "It sounds cliché, it's next man up. Nobody cares, nobody cares that you've lost a player. At the end of the day, Sunday is coming. We've got to put our best foot forward. That's the harsh part of the business. I think guys understand that."

Rodgers has been around the facility this week -- tight end Tyler Conklin said he started to text Rodgers, and then struggled to come up with what to say -- but the focus now is on third-year quarterback Zach Wilson. The Jets will eventually bring in a veteran for depth at the position, but Saleh is committed to Wilson as the starter. He and players expressed confidence in Wilson and said they had seen real improvement in him during the offseason program and in training camp.

Rodgers talks often of speaking things into existence, and perhaps there is a little bit of that happening here. The Jets may need to talk themselves into believing Wilson is really changed. After all, it was his poor play last year that caused the Jets to woo Rodgers to replace him. The Jets' long-term plan was to have Wilson sit and learn from Rodgers for a few years, before Wilson might once again take the starting job, presumably older and wiser. Wilson is barely older and hopefully wiser, but the Jets don't have much choice but to line up with him – at least for now, his familiarity with the offense undoubtedly gives them the best chance to win. Saleh was blunt in his assessment of what he has seen from Wilson – the easy stuff doesn't look hard, as it did last year. As an example, he pointed to a little swing pass Wilson threw to running back Dalvin Cook on Monday night. 

"We all know what those looked like a year ago," Saleh said.

And perhaps just as important, Saleh and the players insist they see renewed self-confidence from Wilson, important given how broken he appeared to be at the end of last season. He is also more at ease taking what defenses are giving the offense, rather than pressing to make a big play. Cook said everybody has to play better around Wilson, too. 

"The really cool thing is Zach has improved so much in a little time. It's a great opportunity for him to become the player he wants to become," Conklin said. 

But it's hard to miss the fact that several players in the locker room are there specifically because they wanted to play with Rodgers. Cook is one of those, and he wistfully said Wednesday that he had just wanted to get one handoff from "8" -- "a great." He will not get that, at least not this season. 

"The game cheats you sometimes," Cook said. 

It certainly feels like the Jets got cheated this season.

Related Content

news

2023 NFL Offensive Player Rankings, Week 2: Best QB option for Jets? Evaluating 6 struggling offenses

What's the best QB option for the Jets after losing Aaron Rodgers? Which slow-starting offenses will course-correct? Which ones should we worry about? David Carr addresses those issues AND updates his ranking of the top 15 offensive players in the NFL.
news

NFL RB Index, Week 2: Five potential trade fits for Jonathan Taylor; ranking the top 15 running backs

With trade talks for Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor expected to resume, Maurice Jones-Drew identifies five potential team fits. And for the first time this season, MJD ranks the league's top 15 RBs.
news

NFL Week 1's biggest deals: Aaron Rodgers' injury buries Jets; Cowboys, Jordan Love make statements

Week 1 began with a thrilling upset ... and ended with an upsetting injury. So, in the grand scheme of the 2023 NFL season, which outcomes matter most? Adam Schein ranks the nine biggest developments.
news

NFL Power Rankings, Week 2: 49ers hit No. 1; can Jets overcome Aaron Rodgers' devastating injury?

An eventful Week 1 rewrote several narratives in the NFL -- and reshuffled the Power Rankings. Eric Edholm weighs who's up and who's down in the 32-team hierarchy.
news

Aaron Rodgers' arrival proves too good to be true for Jets after season-opening injury

Jets fans roared when Aaron Rodgers took the field Monday night -- a scene that was soon deflated by the injury that knocked the quarterback out of action shortly thereafter. Judy Battista captures a moment of shock and disappointment.
news

The First Read: NFL Week 1 first impressions; who's up/down entering Week 2?

In The First Read, Jeffri Chadiha provides a snapshot of the hottest stories and trends heading into Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

Aaron Rodgers-less Packers have sleeper potential in NFC, while Bills look like paper tigers in loaded AFC

With Aaron Rodgers no longer in Green Bay, is everyone sleeping on a well-rounded Packers team with serious potential in the NFC race? Bucky Brooks sure thinks so. Plus, one widely regarded AFC contender that could be a paper tiger.
news

NFL Week 1 bold predictions: Keenan Allen balls in Dolphins-Chargers shootout; 2 sacks for T.J. Watt

NFL Network analysts provide bold predictions for Week 1 of the 2023 season. Which offensive superstars will steal the show in a Dolphins-Chargers shootout? Who will be Sam Howell's favorite target? 
news

Next Woman Up: Marissa Figueroa, Assistant Athletic Trainer for the Buffalo Bills

In this installment of the Next Woman Up series, Bills assistant athletic trainer Marissa Figueroa discusses her journey to the NFL, the "95 percent" of athletic training people don't see and more.
news

Lions' defense restores its roar in 21-20 win over reigning Super Bowl champion Chiefs

The Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs kicked off the 2023 NFL season with a tightly fought bout. Jeffri Chadiha explores how the Lions' defense helped the visiting team knock off the reigning Super Bowl champions in Arrowhead Stadium.
news

Week 1 NFL picks: Jets unanimously predicted to top Bills in Aaron Rodgers' debut; Steelers to beat 49ers?

Can the Steelers knock off the 49ers in Pittsburgh? Who'll win a potential shootout between the Dolphins and Chargers? How does Aaron Rodgers' Jets debut play out vs. the rival Bills? Check out the Week 1 game picks!