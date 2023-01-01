Jets QB Zach Wilson to remain in team's plans entering Year 3

Published: Jan 01, 2023 at 07:00 AM
Headshot_Author_Ian_Rapoport_1400x1000
Ian Rapoport

NFL Network Insider

In the wake of a humbling loss to the Jaguars on national television Dec. 22, Jets head coach Robert Saleh stepped to the podium and supported quarterback Zach Wilson.

"We're not going to quit on him," Saleh said.

The former No. 2 overall pick will be inactive today against Seattle, as starter Mike White will attempt to lead New York toward a playoff berth beginning with a win over the Seahawks.

But Saleh's words are indicative of the organizational view, sources say. And the team's plans going into the offseason are slated to echo that.

Jets general manager Joe Douglas does not plan to shop Wilson this offseason, sources say. The team views Wilson as an incredibly hard worker, a good teammate and very smart. He has handled his demotions well and kept working.

As one source said simply, "He's going to get better."

No one can predict the future, and the NFL offseason always provides the unexpected. But this is the plan going in. And it makes plenty of sense.

Two years ago, the Jets believed Wilson was talented enough to be the No. 2 pick in the draft. Douglas, Saleh and their staffs were on board. Wilson has had plenty of hurdles, including battling accuracy issues, a slew of badly timed injuries that delayed development, and overall inconsistent play.

He also owns a winning record (5-4) as a starter.

Wilson was benched this season for White, who impressed before cracking three ribs, paving the way for Wilson to start again. In the cold and rain against the Jaguars, Wilson was 9 of 18 for 92 yards and an interception before Saleh inserted Chris Streveler for a spark.

There is also the contract situation. Wilson's four-year, $35.2 million rookie contract is fully guaranteed, including the $22.9 million signing bonus he's already received. He is due $9.31 million over the next two years, also fully guaranteed. In order for anyone to trade for Wilson, they would have to take that on.

There is also no deadline to make a decision this offseason. The Jets can easily bring Wilson back for OTAs, minicamp and training camp to continue to develop the 23-year-old. As of now, that appears to be the direction it's heading.

Follow Ian Rapoport on Twitter @RapSheet.

Related Content

news

Broncos QB Russell Wilson plans to examine his entire routine

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson plans to examine his entire routine after a frustrating 2022 season, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

news

Raiders expected to explore trade offers for QB Derek Carr this offseason

Las Vegas is expected to explore trade options for quarterback Derek Carr this offseason, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

A look at head coach situations of five teams as 2022 NFL season nears its end

NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero examine the head coach situations of the Broncos, Panthers, Colts, Texans and Cardinals with the 2022 season nearing its end.

news

Injury roundup: Saints CB Marshon Lattimore, WR Chris Olave both expected to play vs. Eagles

New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore and wide receiver Chris Olave (hamstring) are expected to play Sunday versus the Eagles, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE