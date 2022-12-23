Around the NFL

Jets QB Zach Wilson benched in favor of Chris Streveler vs. Jaguars 

Published: Dec 22, 2022 at 10:29 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson was benched in favor of Chris Streveler near the end of the third quarter of New York's game versus the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night.

It's Streveler's first game action of the season, but he provided a spark for a stagnant offense.

Wilson was making his second straight start, after sitting for three weeks in favor of Mike White. But with White not able to be cleared from a ribs injury suffered in Week 14, Wilson got back his starting role. Unfortunately, the second-year QB didn't start off strong against the Jaguars, going 9 for 18 for 92 yards passing and an interception before the Jets decided to bring in Streveler.

Around the NFL will have more shortly.

