Jets QB Zach Wilson benched in favor of Chris Streveler vs. Jaguars 

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson was benched in favor of Chris Streveler near the end of the third quarter of New York's game versus the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night.

Wilson was making his second straight start, after sitting for three weeks in favor of Mike White. But with White not able to be cleared from a ribs injury suffered in Week 14, Wilson got back his starting role. Unfortunately, the second-year QB didn't start off strong against the Jaguars, going 9 for 18 for 92 yards passing and an interception before the Jets decided to bring in Streveler.