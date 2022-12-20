Around the NFL

Jets QB Zach Wilson to start vs. Jaguars with Mike White (ribs) not cleared for contact

Dec 20, 2022
Kevin Patra

Zach Wilson will remain the New York Jets starting quarterback Thursday night against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Coach Robert Saleh announced Tuesday that Mike White wouldn't be medically cleared for contact once again due to the rib injury suffered in Week 14.

The news keeps Wilson in the starting lineup for the second consecutive week. The former No. 2 overall pick made splash plays in Sunday's 20-17 loss against the Detroit Lions but struggled with consistency, particularly in the second half.

Wilson went 18-of-35 passing for 317 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception in the loss. The Gang Green quarterback hit some massive bombs, including a 50-yarder, a 40-yard TD, and two 33-yard strikes in the game. But when asked to play from the pocket and make pinpoint throws in tight coverage, Wilson once again struggled.

Saleh has preached patience with Wilson, believing he can turn the corner with more reps. After losing five of its last seven games, Gang Green needs to see that development in a hurry, starting Thursday against Jacksonville, or they'll see their once-bright playoff hopes disintegrate.

