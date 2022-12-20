Jets QB Zach Wilson to start vs. Jaguars with Mike White (ribs) not cleared for contact

Zach Wilson will remain the New York Jets starting quarterback Thursday night against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Coach Robert Saleh announced Tuesday that Mike White wouldn't be medically cleared for contact once again due to the rib injury suffered in Week 14.

The news keeps Wilson in the starting lineup for the second consecutive week. The former No. 2 overall pick made splash plays in Sunday's 20-17 loss against the Detroit Lions but struggled with consistency, particularly in the second half.

Wilson went 18-of-35 passing for 317 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception in the loss. The Gang Green quarterback hit some massive bombs, including a 50-yarder, a 40-yard TD, and two 33-yard strikes in the game. But when asked to play from the pocket and make pinpoint throws in tight coverage, Wilson once again struggled.