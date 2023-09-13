Aaron Rodgers 'heartbroken' after season-ending Achilles injury, vows return: 'I shall rise yet again'

The ripples didn't stop at Wisconsin. They managed to reach another former teammate who was cruising through the air at 35,000 feet.

"Really tough, man. I really didn't want to take to social media, because I spoke to him directly, and reached out immediately," Raiders receiver Davante Adams said. "I was watching on the plane as we were on our way over here. And it's like a horrible movie, you don't want to see the main character go down like that, all all, let alone as early as what it was. And I know he was excited, and I was definitely excited to see him ball out. I know he was feeling rejuvenated and excited about the opportunity to work with a really good team, so it sucks.

"That's my guy, though, so I let him know basically that I'm here for him in whatever way I can. I don't know what I can do to make him feel better at this point, especially obviously with us being in the season now as well, but yeah, like I said it sucks, and just praying that his mental is in a good spot right now and he continues to overcome it, and obviously that team as well."

Even Rodgers' former coach in Green Bay -- whom the quarterback actively decided to part with earlier this year -- understood the gravity of the moment one day after the Packers began their season with a win.

"Yeah it's tough, I feel for him, and never want to see anybody go through that," Matt LaFleur said. "I think any time you have a player of his caliber not playing the game of football, it's bad for our game. So thoughts are certainly with him, and I know I've got so much respect for him, I've said it a million times how tough he is, the competitor he is, and I knew when he went down, back down on the ground it had to have been something serious, because I've seen him play through so much."

Like Bakhtiari, LaFleur held on to some optimism regarding Rodgers' outlook. If anyone can bounce back from such a significant injury, it's Rodgers.

"I would think that somebody of his caliber, that he would have no problem coming back from it," LaFleur said of Rodgers, who turns 40 in December. "I really believe it, I know the type of worker he is, and so it's just going to be a choice of whether or not he wants to continue to play or not."