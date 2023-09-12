NFL Power Rankings, Week 2: 49ers, Dolphins jump up after impressive road wins; Bills, Giants plummet

C.J. Stroud made a respectable debut on Sunday, considering what he was up against. The Ravens' rush was in his face most of the day, as he took five sacks and spun out of at least that many more. Stroud showed good athleticism and escapability, even if the offensive line's performance makes you worry about Stroud getting hurt and, given the number of mistakes that unit made, wonder how productive he can be. Once Stroud settled in around the second quarter, there were some promising throws and plays -- just not enough to compensate. The Texans need to insulate Stroud better, but I think I underestimated how important a guy like Robert Woods is going to be for him this season. More than once Sunday, the savvy Woods saved his QB's bacon by coming back to the ball or catching a pass that could have been picked. All in all, a solid Game 1, but it also served as a reminder of how far this team still needs to go.