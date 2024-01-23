NFL Power Rankings: Lions, Chiefs on the rise going into Championship Sunday; what's next for the Bills?

You really have to tip your cap to Kansas City's defense for stepping up one more time after it had carried this team for stretches this season. Down key members from every level of the unit by game's end, the Chiefs made two big, fourth-quarter stops and then kept the Bills from getting closer than a 44-yard FG try, and we know how that one went. Early on, it looked like a last-team-with-the-ball-wins type of game -- an up-and-down the field decathlon -- but the Chiefs' defense had put in more work, with Buffalo running nearly twice as many plays (41 to 21) as Kansas City in the first half. The Chiefs' offense didn't slow down much in one of its better games this season, but Mecole Hardman's fumble though the end zone prevented the defense from having any breathing room. In the end, Kansas City forced Josh Allen to be patient, and Buffalo just couldn't land its haymakers. The difference in the game might have been the deep shots. Patrick Mahomes was 3-for-3 on passes of 20-plus air yards, per Next Gen Stats. Allen was 0-for-4. The Bills averaged about three gains of 20-plus yards per game this season, but the Chiefs wouldn't allow them more than 15 on any offensive play Sunday. Don't overlook this defense as the key factor heading into Sunday's showdown in Baltimore.