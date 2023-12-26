NFL Power Rankings, Week 17: Red-hot Ravens jump 49ers to claim No. 1 spot; broken Chiefs fall to No. 9

Something tells me Bill Belichick isn't as obsessed with the Patriots' draft position as some fans are. The thrilling win at Denver reinforced the idea that the injury-battered Pats have not quit one bit on their embattled coach, as the team now has been blown out twice this season and played in 13 games that were at least pretty close. They've only won four of those contests, which is a problem, of course, but Bailey Zappe has lit a little fire under this team, and the defense is playing pretty darned well, especially considering everything the unit has lost to injury. After missing a 47-yard field goal and an extra point, Chad Ryland atoned with his 56-yard game-winner -- although he's still in the red after massive misses against the Colts and Giants. This isn't a good New England team, but it's a few plays away from having six or seven wins. What the future holds for Belichick is likely only known by him and owner Robert Kraft, but there's an argument to be made that the Pats aren't as far from contending again as some might believe.