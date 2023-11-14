NFL Power Rankings, Week 11: C.J. Stroud-led Texans crack top 10; Jaguars, Bills take plunge

Matthew Stafford is set to get back in the mix against Seattle on Sunday, but with the Rams at 3-6 after losing four of their last five games, will that be enough for L.A. to make any kind of serious run at the playoffs? Well, we've seen the Rams without Stafford, so there's reason to think his return would be a big upgrade, especially when two of the most reliable producers, WRs Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua, are dependent on the quarterback. Kyren Williams, meanwhile, was making hay before he was hurt -- and he could get on the field again in Week 12 against the same Arizona team he gashed for 158 yards on 20 carries in Week 6. That's better than the 2.6 rushing yards the Rams averaged in their Week 9 loss at Green Bay. The defense has had its hands full all season, though, and the Rams are 1-3 at home, so if there's going to be improvement from within, it can't all just come via injury returnees.