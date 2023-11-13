2023 NFL fantasy football waiver wire, Week 11: QB Josh Dobbs, RB Devin Singletary among top targets

ROSTERED: 35%﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿





To ensure McBride gets his due on this week’s waiver wire, I’ve excised all other prospective tight ends from the column. This is a one-man show. Pick. Him. Up. I wrote last week that McBride’s floor game against the Browns (with ﻿﻿﻿﻿Clayton Tune﻿﻿﻿﻿ at QB) was just that: his absolute floor. The second-year tight end has averaged 23.3 fantasy points in his other two games post-Zach Ertz. With Kyler Murray at the helm for the first time on Sunday, McBride caught eight of nine targets for 131 yards.





Take a deep breath and prepare yourself. Here are the names I would take over McBride for the rest of season: Travis Kelce, T.J. Hockenson and Mark Andrews. That’s it. Period. McBride should be on 100 percent of rosters by Wednesday morning. Let’s make it happen.