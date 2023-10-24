News roundup

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Oct. 24

Published: Oct 24, 2023 at 01:00 PM Updated: Oct 24, 2023 at 05:43 PM
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
2023 · 1-6-0

INJURIES

  • TE Zach Ertz was placed on injured reserve after suffering a quad strain on Sunday.


SIGNINGS


ROSTER CUTS

Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
2023 · 4-3-0

SIGNINGS


ROSTER CUTS

Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
2023 · 4-3-0

INJURIES


Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
2023 · 0-6-0

INJURIES


SIGNINGS


ROSTER CUTS

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
2023 · 4-2-0

INJURIES

  • QB ﻿﻿Deshaun Watson﻿﻿ had a new MRI on Monday that revealed no additional damage to his right shoulder, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. Watson, who the team has said is day to day, is still working to regain his strength and velocity and his status is to be determined for Week 8 against the Seahawks, Pelissero added. Specifically, Watson is dealing with an injury to his rotator cuff -- a strain to his subscapularis muscle.
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
2023 · 2-5-0

SUSPENSIONS

  • S ﻿﻿﻿Kareem Jackson﻿﻿﻿'s suspension for multiple violations of unnecessary rules violations has been reduced to two games, the league announced Tuesday. Appeals hearing officer Derrick Brooks, jointly appointed by the NFL and NFL Players Association, reduced the initial suspension of four games, which was doled out Monday and stemmed from Jackson's helmet-to-helmet hit on Packers tight end ﻿﻿Luke Musgrave﻿﻿ Sunday. Jackson is now eligible to return Tuesday, Nov. 14.
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
2023 · 5-2-0

ROSTER CUTS

Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
2023 · 5-2-0

SIGNINGS

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
2023 · 3-4-0

SIGNINGS


ROSTER CUTS

Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
2023 · 6-1-0

SIGNINGS

  • NT ﻿Mike Pennel﻿ (practice squad), NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
2023 · 3-4-0

SIGNINGS


ROSTER CUTS

Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
2023 · 5-2-0

INJURIES

  • OL Isaiah Wynn placed on injured reserve.
  • CB Nik Needham activated off the team's physically unable to perform list.


New England Patriots
New England Patriots
2023 · 2-5-0

ROSTER CUTS

New York Giants
New York Giants
2023 · 2-5-0

INJURIES


SIGNINGS

New York Jets
New York Jets
2023 · 3-3-0

SIGNINGS


ROSTER CUTS

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
2023 · 4-2-0

SIGNINGS


ROSTER CUTS

San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
2023 · 5-2-0

SIGNINGS

ROSTER CUTS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2023 · 3-3-0

INJURIES

Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
2023 · 2-4-0

SIGNINGS


ROSTER CUTS


OTHER NEWS

