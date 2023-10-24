NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Oct. 24

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- TE Zach Ertz was placed on injured reserve after suffering a quad strain on Sunday.
SIGNINGS
- TE Blake Whiteheart (from practice squad)
ROSTER CUTS
- CB Quavian White (from practice squad)
- S K’Von Wallace (from practice squad)
SIGNINGS
- DL LaCale London (from practice squad)
ROSTER CUTS
- DL Eli Ankou
INJURIES
- QB Josh Allen (right shoulder) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice.
- TE Quintin Morris (ankle) DNP
- DT Ed Oliver (toe) limited
- DT Jordan Phillips (back) limited
- LB Terrel Bernard (knee) full
- LB Von Miller (vet rest/knee) limited
- CB Kaiir Elam (ankle) full
INJURIES
- TE Giovanni Ricci placed on injured reserve.
- OL Austin Corbett activated from team's PUP list.
- LB Yetur Gross-Matos placed on IR.
- DB Jeremy Chinn placed on IR.
SIGNINGS
- OL Brett Toth (from Eagles' practice squad)
- LB Luiji Vilain (from Vikings' practice squad)
ROSTER CUTS
- Justin McCray (from practice squad)
INJURIES
- QB Deshaun Watson had a new MRI on Monday that revealed no additional damage to his right shoulder, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. Watson, who the team has said is day to day, is still working to regain his strength and velocity and his status is to be determined for Week 8 against the Seahawks, Pelissero added. Specifically, Watson is dealing with an injury to his rotator cuff -- a strain to his subscapularis muscle.
SUSPENSIONS
- S Kareem Jackson's suspension for multiple violations of unnecessary rules violations has been reduced to two games, the league announced Tuesday. Appeals hearing officer Derrick Brooks, jointly appointed by the NFL and NFL Players Association, reduced the initial suspension of four games, which was doled out Monday and stemmed from Jackson's helmet-to-helmet hit on Packers tight end Luke Musgrave Sunday. Jackson is now eligible to return Tuesday, Nov. 14.
ROSTER CUTS
- WR Marvin Jones Jr. announced that he is stepping away from the team to take care of personal family matters. Jones was later released by the team.
SIGNINGS
- QB Nathan Rourke (practice squad)
SIGNINGS
- DT Ross Blacklock (from practice squad)
ROSTER CUTS
- S Henry Black (from practice squad)
SIGNINGS
- NT Mike Pennel (practice squad), NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
SIGNINGS
ROSTER CUTS
INJURIES
- OL Isaiah Wynn placed on injured reserve.
- CB Nik Needham activated off the team's physically unable to perform list.
ROSTER CUTS
- QB/WR Malik Cunningham was waived Tuesday, the team announced.
- DE Trey Flowers
INJURIES
- RB Eric Gray placed on injured reserve.
- OT Matt Peart placed on IR.
SIGNINGS
- RB Jashaun Corbin (from Panthers' practice squad)
- RB Deon Jackson claimed off waivers from the Browns.
- LB Justin Hollins (practice squad)
SIGNINGS
- WR Lance McCutcheon (practice squad)
- DB Jarrick Bernard-Converse (from practice squad)
ROSTER CUTS
- S Tyreque Jones (practice squad)
SIGNINGS
- TE Scotty Washington (from practice squad)
- LB Caleb Johnson (from practice squad)
ROSTER CUTS
- TE Noah Gindorff
- OL Obinna Eze
SIGNINGS
- S Tayler Hawkins (practice squad)
ROSTER CUTS
- S Tre Norwood (PS)
INJURIES
- QB Baker Mayfield (knee) was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice
- RB Chase Edmonds full
- WR Chris Godwin (neck) limited
- DT Vita Vea (groin) DNP
SIGNINGS
- RB Jonathan Ward (practice squad)
- LB Joe Jones (practice squad)
ROSTER CUTS
- RB Jacques Patrick (practice squad)
OTHER NEWS
- Head coach Mike Vrabel said QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle) would not practice on Tuesday, and that both Malik Willis and Will Levis would likely play if Tannehill misses Week 8.