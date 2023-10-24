Patriots waive rookie QB/WR Malik Cunningham for second time this year

Cunningham's release comes just two weeks after he was thrust into the backup QB role behind Mac Jones for a Week 6 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Cunningham saw just six snaps' worth of action, but lined up at QB twice and also out wide and in the slot on two snaps apiece. Days after the game, Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien extolled Cunningham's versatility, saying the Pats could see him playing "at different spots throughout the offense," adding it would be a week-by-week case as to how he was used.