Patriots waive rookie QB/WR Malik Cunningham for second time this year

Published: Oct 24, 2023 at 06:09 PM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

So much for the Malik Cunningham experiment.

The New England Patriots waived Cunningham, the do-it-all undrafted free-agent quarterback, on Tuesday.

Cunningham's release comes just two weeks after he was thrust into the backup QB role behind Mac Jones for a Week 6 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Cunningham saw just six snaps' worth of action, but lined up at QB twice and also out wide and in the slot on two snaps apiece. Days after the game, Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien extolled Cunningham's versatility, saying the Pats could see him playing "at different spots throughout the offense," adding it would be a week-by-week case as to how he was used.

In Week 7, Cunningham wasn't used at all as he was inactive for a 29-25 win against the Bills. New England is still ranked 31st in the league in points scored, but its 29 versus Buffalo were a season high.

Though all the histrionics of Cunningham's brief stop as QB2 garnered headlines and his release will do the same, this isn't anything new for the 25-year-old or the Patriots.

The team released Cunningham and Bailey Zappe﻿, the team's backup the majority of the time, on cutdown day back in August. Both were shortly welcomed back.

Thus, Cunningham might not be long for unemployment as he could be claimed by another squad or return to the Patriots' good graces again.

New England also announced on Tuesday it had released veteran defensive lineman Trey Flowers from the physically unable to perform list.

