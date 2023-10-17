Patriots OC Bill O'Brien on emergence of rookie Malik Cunningham: 'He can play a lot of different places'

Owners of the 31st-ranked offense in points scored, the Patriots are throwing anything they can at the scoreboard and hoping something sticks. The 25-year-old Cunnigham is an undrafted rookie out of Louisville who threw for 9,664 yards and 70 touchdowns in parts of five seasons, while adding 3,182 rushing yards and 50 scores on the ground. A look at Cunningham's 2021 redshirt junior season in which he had 1,034 yards and 20 scores on the ground in addition to 2,941 yards and another 19 TDs through the air is example enough on why the Patriots are kicking the tires to see how Cunningham can run in the NFL given their sputtering offense.

During the preseason, Cunningham had a chance to show off his versatility, completing 3 of 6 passes for 19 yards, running the ball six times for 39 yards and a touchdown and tallying one reception on nine targets.

So, if nothing more, the Patriots (1-5) have added some intrigue on offense from within.

Nonetheless, O'Brien was clear there wasn't a reason to read too much into this as a slight on Zappe and also confirmed Jones was the starter for Week 7 against the Buffalo Bills.

"We haven't lost any confidence in Bailey," O'Brien said, "we felt that was the best way to go about it for the Raider game based on where we were from an injury standpoint, how do we get Malik Cunningham into the game and that was the best way to get him into the game."