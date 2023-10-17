Best moment to stream on NFL+ from each Week 6 game of 2023 season

NFL+ -- the league's exclusive streaming video subscription service -- allows fans to dive deeper into the game they love. Whether you don't want to miss a minute of the action (Full Game), need to speed-run through a matchup (Condensed Game), or aim to break down tape like the experts (All-22), NFL+ has you covered. Each week, NFL.com will highlight the can't-miss moment from each game that fans can re-live on NFL+.
MONDAY GAME
SUNDAY GAMES
- Buffalo Bills 14, New York Giants 9
- Las Vegas Raiders 21, New England Patriots 17
- Detroit Lions 20, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 6
- Los Angeles Rams 26, Arizona Cardinals 9
- New York Jets 20, Philadelphia Eagles 14
- Baltimore Ravens 24, Tennessee Titans 16 (London)
- Washington Commanders 24, Atlanta Falcons 16
- Minnesota Vikings 19, Chicago Bears 13
- Cincinnati Bengals 17, Seattle Seahawks 13
- Cleveland Browns 19, San Francisco 49ers 17
- Houston Texans 20, New Orleans Saints 13
- Jacksonville Jaguars 37, Indianapolis Colts 20
- Miami Dolphins 42, Carolina Panthers 21
THURSDAY GAME
TEAMS ON BYE
- Packers, Steelers
MONDAY GAME
Nick Shook's NFL+ moment of the game:
Micah Parsons hadn’t made much of a statistical impact for most of the game, so much so that the broadcast crew was commenting on his lack of contribution just as Dan Quinn dialed up the perfect blitz for the young star. Parsons rushed through the interior of the Chargers’ line, breaking through to swallow up Justin Herbert for a crucial sack on the game's final drive. On the very next play, a pressured Herbert stepped into the rush and released a desperate throw toward rookie Quentin Johnston, which Stephon Gilmore was happy to intercept on a diving play, securing the win in frantic fashion.
SUNDAY GAMES
Bobby Kownack's NFL+ moment of the game:
The Giants had a shot at adding another massive upset to the weekend if they could produce a 57-yard touchdown drive in crunch time. They only went 56. Following a missed 53-yard field goal by Bills kicker Tyler Bass, his second of the night, New York quarterback Tyrod Taylor was looking at 1:25 remaining to lead a comeback win over his former team. He took 12 plays to bring the Giants down to Buffalo’s 1-yard line, aided by a pass interference penalty to set up a final, 13th snap on an untimed down. Trailing, 14-9, Taylor dropped back to pass, found immediate pressure around the edge and lofted one to the back of the end zone for Darren Waller. The first-year Giant leapt for the ball, draped in coverage by Taron Johnson, but couldn’t corral the game-winning pass. The Bills moved to 4-2, and Big Blue was left wondering what could have been.
Nick Shook's NFL+ moment of the game:
Who doesn’t love a little sweet revenge? Jakobi Meyers caught just one touchdown pass in his first 38 games with the Patriots. He equaled that total Sunday with a 12-yard reception over the middle on a pass from Jimmy Garoppolo. How Las Vegas ended up in the end zone made it even sweeter: The Raiders crept their way down the field, finally breaking out of their slow drive with a 32-yard connection between Garoppolo and rookie tight end Michael Mayer. Meyers essentially handled the rest, catching a six-yard pass on third-and-5 for a fresh set of downs, and scoring two plays later.
Eric Edholm's NFL+ moment of the game:
Both of the Lions’ touchdowns were thrillers, but we’ll go with the second one -- for what it meant at the time and what it could mean going forward. With Detroit clinging to a 10-6 lead late in the third quarter, Jared Goff saw he had favorable coverage and uncorked a bomb -- 57 yards in the air, per Next Gen Stats -- to Jameson Williams for a 45-yard TD that gave the Lions the cushion they needed in a 20-6 victory. Williams had just returned early from suspension last week but was quiet, with two short catches in limited time. This week he had two receptions, as well, catching an 8-yarder the play before the TD. If he can provide the Lions a much-needed home-run threat, this already-dangerous offense could be even tougher to contain.
Bobby Kownack's NFL+ moment of the game:
Los Angeles needed a change of attack coming off a putrid first half that saw just six points, five rushing yards (on three carries) and four first downs. Head coach Sean McVay’s solution? Nine straight runs for 62 yards to kick off the third quarter. Kyren Williams led the charge with hard-running carries of 17, 6, 14 and 10 yards before Ronnie Rivers spelled him on the next two totes for eight. Two more Williams carries and a Matthew Stafford scramble later, and the Rams were in business, standing in front of a tiring Cardinals defense on the Arizona 13-yard line. That’s when they returned to the air on an end-zone out to Cooper Kupp and captured the lead, 13-9, for the first time all day. The drive lit a spark, resulting in an explosion of 20 unanswered points over the entirety of the second half.
Kevin Patra's NFL+ moment of the game:
Hmmmmmm. Which Jets' forced turnover to highlight? Let's go with the first. After the Eagles churned out a 19-play, 91-yard TD drive to open the game, Jalen Hurts and company threatened to do so again, crossing midfield on five plays. On a third-and-8, Hurts beat the pressure with a screen toss to Dallas Goedert. Instead of a first down, Jermaine Johnson II popped the ball out directly to a hustling Quinnen Williams for the first of three Gang Green interceptions. The play provided juice to the Jets' defense and an indication of what would come.
Grant Gordon's NFL+ moment of the game:
It all seemed to be slipping away for the Ravens. Their 18-3 halftime lead had dwindled to a five-point advantage midway through the third quarter after a Derrick Henry touchdown. After Baltimore followed that with a three-and-out, Tennessee had all the momentum and a chance for a go-ahead touchdown. That’s when Geno Stone stepped in and stepped up. Stone intercepted a wayward Ryan Tannehill pass at the Ravens' 20-yard line and returned it 24 yards. The turnover led to Justin Tucker’s fifth field goal of the game and turned the tides in the Ravens’ favor, proving crucial in them returning from London with a victory.
Kevin Patra's NFL+ moment of the game:
The Falcons closed Washington's lead to seven at halftime and received the ball coming out of the break looking to get even. Kendall Fuller had other ideas. The Commanders' corner jumped an ill-advised Desmond Ridder pass for an interception -- the first of three for Washington -- and took the ball inside Atlanta's 30-yard-line. Two plays later, Sam Howell found Brian Robinson short, and the running back bulldozed his way to the end zone, stretching the lead to 14 they'd cling to the rest of the way.
Kevin Patra's NFL+ moment of the game:
With both offenses visiting StrugglesVille throughout the first half, the Vikings took to defense to pull away. Justin Fields was out of the game due to injury early in the third quarter, leaving undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent to take over under center. On the first drive of his career, Minnesota welcomed the quarterback as only a divisional rival can. On a blitz, safety Josh Metellus hogtied Bagent from behind, knocking the ball out. Linebacker Jordan Hicks scooped up the pigskin and scampered 42 yards for the touchdown.
Eric Edholm's NFL+ moment of the game:
The Bengals led 14-7 early in the second quarter, with three touchdowns in the first four possessions, but the defenses took over after that. In the final two-plus minutes of the game, the Bengals made two massive red-zone stands, stopping the Seahawks on downs both times. The Bengals looked worn down from being on defense almost 18 minutes in the second half, but they summoned up a pass rush when they absolutely needed it, including on the fourth-down stop when B.J. Hill and Sam Hubbard came on a stunt and provided enough pressure to force Geno Smith’s incomplete pass into the turf.
Grant Gordon's NFL+ moment of the game:
In what was perhaps Week 6’s most-surprising upset, the Browns’ defeat of the 49ers came thanks in large part to the heroic efforts of the Cleveland defense. Nonetheless, the offense delivered the first salvo in making the stunner possible. Trailing, 10-0, in the second quarter, the Browns offense got on the board thanks to a 16-yard Kareem Hunt touchdown that was highlight enough itself. It was made possible by the Browns offense’s biggest play of the day, though. Amari Cooper got past a falling Deommodore Lenoir to haul in a deep ball from PJ Walker. Cooper then weaved inside for extra yardage as he turned in a 58-yard reception -- the longest play of the game. Three plays later, Hunt scored to get the Browns on the scoreboard and the wheels of an upset in motion.
Eric Edholm's NFL+ moment of the game:
The Texans took control in the first half, grabbing a 17-7 lead over the Saints, but really struggled offensively after that. It took a few heroic drops late defensively for Houston to survive in a 20-13 victory. The Saints were down a touchdown and, with help from two Shaquill Griffin penalties, moved to the Houston 24-yard line with 35 seconds remaining. But Derek Carr’s final four passes fell incomplete, including his fourth-down throw knocked down by Steven Nelson. The Saints had been picking on both Griffin and Nelson, but Nelson and the Texans got the late stop with 15 seconds remaining.
Nick Shook's NFL+ moment of the game:
Start at the five-minute mark of the second quarter to truly set the table for what is about to happen. Gardner Minshew throws a pass almost directly into linebacker Devin Lloyd’s facemask, narrowly avoiding an interception. On the very next play, Minshew sails one over his intended receiver into a sea of defenders, where it is intercepted by Andre Cisco, setting up a nine-play blend of Travis Etienne runs and short Trevor Lawrence passes (and a scramble). The drive culminated with a satisfying strike from Lawrence to Christian Kirk, who sped past rookie Julius Brents through Cover 4 for a 29-yard touchdown, pushing the Jaguars to a commanding 21-3 lead.
Nick Shook's NFL+ moment of the game:
The Dolphins’ 21-point, second-quarter explosion truly reached its peak with their third touchdown drive of the half, a march peppered with Tua Tagovailoa passes of varying distances. Tagovailoa spread the ball all over the field, setting up a beautiful connection with Tyreek Hill down the right sideline in which Hill raced past Donte Jackson beyond Carolina’s Cover 6 defense for a 41-yard touchdown. From there, the Dolphins were off to the races, cruising to a 42-21 win.
THURSDAY GAME
Eric Edholm's NFL+ moment of the game:
In a game that lacked offensive artistry, the pre-halftime fireworks show gave the fans something to cheer. After a wild sequence with three punts in the final two minutes of the first half, the Chiefs had just enough time to move close enough for kicker Harrison Butker to line up for a 61-yard field-goal try. Amazingly, Butker banged it through almost halfway up the uprights. That was his second 60-plus yarder in his career, making him one of only seven kickers in NFL history with multiple makes from 60 or more.
