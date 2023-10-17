NFL Power Rankings, Week 7: Browns and Jets rise behind stifling defenses; Texans continue to surprise

One year ago, Tyson Bagent was preparing for the West Chester Golden Rams, as the quarterback for Division II Shepherd University. This week, with Justin Fields (right thumb) doubtful to play, he’ll be studying how to find holes in a Raiders defense that has shut down the opposition the past couple games. In his NFL debut, taking over for an injured Fields, Bagent had some highlights, completing seven straight passes at one point and leading a clutch TD drive, sneaking it in himself from a yard out. But he also was strip-sacked on his third snap and had a bad underthrow on a pass that was picked. With Fields potentially out for a spell, it could be Bagent time in Chicago. He wasn’t drafted, but Bagent was far from the worst QB at the Reese’s Senior Bowl earlier this year, with his current offensive coordinator (Luke Getsy) as one of the game’s coaches. Bagent is no Fields athletically, but he can move pretty well and spins a nice ball. There will be rough moments, for sure, but something tells me he has something interesting to offer.