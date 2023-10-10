NFL Power Rankings, Week 6: Eagles vault back up to No. 2, Lions hit top five, Jaguars crack top 10

On the one hand, things are very much looking up. The Colts have logged three wins in four games, and Jonathan Taylor is back with a big new contract. On the other hand, Anthony Richardson's early-career injuries are reaching a concerning level. It's nice to have perhaps the NFL's best backup QB in Gardner Minshew, who has been the ideal reliever. But Richardson has now suffered three different injuries in a four-game span, and the AC joint sprain in his right shoulder is expected to cost him a month-plus. It's a catch-22: Richardson's running might be his most dangerous quality, but the more he runs, the more he's exposed to injury. Still, if the Colts can keep pace over the next five games, they'll still be in decent shape to contend for the AFC South title. Shane Steichen deserves early Coach of the Year sentiment for what he's done so far.