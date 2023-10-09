The First Read: Bandwagons to hop on/off following surprising Week 5; must-see showdown in Week 6

Jacksonville is still the safest bet in the AFC South: It’s so enticing to take the Colts at this stage, but it would be great if they could keep rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson healthy. He’s already been banged up in three games, missed the bulk of two with a concussion, and now comes Monday morning's news via NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport: The rookie QB is out at least a month with a Grade 3 AC joint sprain that sent him to the sideline in Sunday’s win over Tennessee. Jacksonville, on the other hand, is trending in the right direction in this division after two consecutive victories in London, including a 25-20 win over Buffalo. The Jaguars are finding more rhythm on offense behind quarterback Trevor Lawrence, and their defense showed up big against a Bills attack that had been averaging nearly 35 points per game. Jacksonville was especially successful at harassing Bills quarterback Josh Allen in the pocket, something other defenses hadn’t been able to do over the previous three weeks. There are still legitimate questions about an offensive line that has endured injuries, inconsistency and a four-game suspension to left tackle Cam Robinson, but there’s time to resolve the unit's issues. No other team in this division has the Jags' talent or their recent success rate in big games. That puts them in the driver’s seat to repeat as AFC South champs.