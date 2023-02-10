Around the NFL

Giants head coach Brian Daboll named AP NFL Coach of the Year after leading Big Blue back to playoffs

Published: Feb 09, 2023 at 09:53 PM
Michael_Baca_1400x1000
Michael Baca

Digital Content Editor

Brian Daboll's first season as Giants head coach resulted in the franchise's first winning record since 2016 and its first playoff win in more than 10 years.

On Thursday, Daboll was recognized for his quick turnaround when he was named the Associated Press 2022 NFL Coach of the Year during NFL Honors in Phoenix.

Daboll won a close race with 16 first-place votes and 123 total votes, just ahead of San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan's 100 total points and 12 first-place tallies. Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Pederson (75 points; five first-place nods) took third. The Bills' Sean McDermott (48; seven), Eagles' Nick Sirianni (45; six), Vikings' Kevin O'Connell (23; one), Lions' Dan Campbell (15; one) and Chiefs' Andy Reid (10; two) also got first-place votes.

Related Links

Daboll becomes the fifth Giants head coach to receive the AP NFL Coach of the Year award, joining Jim Fassel (1997), Dan Reeves (1993), Bill Parcells (1986) and Allie Sherman, who won the award in consecutive years (1961-62). Daboll joins Fassel and Sherman as the only rookie head coaches in Giants history to receive the honor.

The impressive nature of Daboll's turnaround job was that he inherited a Giants roster that was largely unchanged from the one that produced just 14 wins the past three seasons. The former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator most notably brought balance to a Giants team that was ranked 31st in total offense the past two years and influenced the risk-taking attitude necessary along a season that featured 13 one-score games.

The Giants' reimagined rushing attack was the catalyst to New York's 7-2 start to the season, and it prompted the career resurgence of star running back Saquon Barkley. The 2018 second-overall pick posted a career-high 1,312 rushing yards in 2022 while scoring 10 touchdowns and adding 338 receiving yards off 57 receptions. The 25-year-old earned his first Pro Bowl since his AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year season in 2018.

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones finished with career-high numbers in passing yards (3,205), completions (317) and completion percentage (67.2) while totaling a career-low five interceptions in his first year under Daboll. The fourth-year starter did it all with a hodgepodge of late-round picks at wide receiver and added a career-high 708 rushing yards (seven TDs), which ranked fifth in the league among quarterbacks.

New York finished with the league's fourth-best rushing offense with 148.2 rushing yards per game and averaged more than 20 points per game (21.5) for the first time in two seasons. With a 9-7-1 regular-season record, Daboll's Giants earned the franchise's first playoff berth in six years.

The sixth-seeded Giants went on the road to upset the Minnesota Vikings, 31-24, in the Wild Card Round, marking the franchise's first playoff win since Super Bowl XLVI. Daboll became the first Giants head coach to win his postseason debut since Reeves (1993) and was the only rookie head coach this season to earn his first playoff win.

Daboll's rookie season came to a humbling end in the Divisional Round where the Giants fell to the eventual NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles, 38-7, but the 47-year-old coach has brought forth a newfound excitement in New York entering 2023.

With several key players set for free agency, Jones and Barkley included, Daboll's immediate culture shift makes for a compelling argument to keep core pieces together while the team is now prepared to add talent through free agency and the draft. New York can thank Daboll for expediting the process and the Giants' leading man was recognized for his efforts on Thursday.

Related Content

news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott named 2022 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott was named the 2022 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year at the annual NFL Honors from the Symphony Hall in Phoenix, just days ahead of the Arizona Super Bowl.

news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes wins second AP NFL Most Valuable Player award

A record-breaking season has landed Patrick Mahomes another prestigious honor: NFL Most Valuable Player. Mahomes was named the 2022 AP NFL MVP on Thursday night at NFL Honors in Phoenix.

news

Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 revealed at 'NFL Honors'

The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 was revealed Thursday night at NFL Honors, three days before Super Bowl LVII. The group includes first-time eligible candidates Darrelle Revis and Joe Thomas.

news

Seahawks QB Geno Smith earns AP NFL Comeback Player of the Year honors

Seahawks QB Geno Smith was named The Associated Press 2022 NFL Comeback Player of the Year on Thursday during "NFL Honors" in Phoenix.

news

Jets CB Sauce Gardner wins AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year

New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner was named The Associated Press 2022 Defensive Rookie of the Year on Thursday during "NFL Honors."

news

Jets WR Garrett Wilson named AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson took home the Associated Press 2022 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award Thursday night at "NFL Honors."

news

Niners DE Nick Bosa named AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year

Niners pass rusher Nick Bosa was named The Associated Press 2022 NFL Defensive Player of the Year on Thursday night at "NFL Honors."

news

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson named AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson was named the 2022 AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year at Thursday's "NFL Honors."

news

Running list of 'NFL Honors' award winners from 2022 NFL season

Thursday night celebrates another year of excellence in the NFL with the 12th edition of "NFL Honors." Here is a running list of winners from the event celebrating accomplishments from the 2022 season.

news

Former 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans named AP NFL Assistant Coach of the Year

Now former 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans was named The Associated Press NFL Assistant Coach of the Year at Thursday's "NFL Honors."

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Feb. 9

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE