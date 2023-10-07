Around the NFL

Bills activate pass rusher Von Miller off PUP list ahead of Jaguars game in London

Published: Oct 07, 2023
Von Miller's punching his ticket for London.

The Buffalo Bills activated Miller off the physically unable to perform list on Saturday, the team announced Saturday, putting the outside linebacker on a path to make his season debut Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. The game kicks off at 9:30 a.m. ET on NFL Network and NFL+.

Miller has not played since Week 12 of last season when he tore his ACL in a Thanksgiving Day game against the Detroit Lions. The three-time All-Pro returned to practice on Wednesday, opening a three-week window to be activated. He was officially listed as questionable on Friday's injury report.

The 34-year-old said earlier in the week that you could "expect to see Von Miller in London," and that will indeed be the case.

"I think that's a safe bet," Miller added Friday. "It's been a long road to recovery. Had two really good practices, had a really good practice today. I think it's a really safe bet that I'll be out there, for sure."

Packing a three-game winning streak with them, the Bills (3-1) has no doubt traveled with some extra momentum to face the Jaguars (2-2) knowing Miller is returning.

Miller, who has never played in a London game, looked every bit his old self last season for the Bills prior to his injury, posting eight sacks.

Entering Week 5, the Bills have tallied a league-high 16 sacks (tied with the Chargers and Seahawks). Now, they're adding an eight-time Pro Bowler and all-time great pass rusher to the rush.

