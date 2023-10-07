Bills activate pass rusher Von Miller off PUP list ahead of Jaguars game in London

The 34-year-old said earlier in the week that you could "expect to see Von Miller in London," and that will indeed be the case.

"I think that's a safe bet," Miller added Friday. "It's been a long road to recovery. Had two really good practices, had a really good practice today. I think it's a really safe bet that I'll be out there, for sure."

Packing a three-game winning streak with them, the Bills (3-1) has no doubt traveled with some extra momentum to face the Jaguars (2-2) knowing Miller is returning.

Miller, who has never played in a London game, looked every bit his old self last season for the Bills prior to his injury, posting eight sacks.